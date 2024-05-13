The reality star and her husband have been married for two years. Is there trouble in paradise?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is reportedly “done” defending husband Louie Ruelas. Is her change of attitude connected to personal issues between the couple that may be featured during season 14?

Alleged cracks in Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’ relationship are exposed

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice aligns with her husband, Louie Ruelas, against several of her longtime friends during season 14 of the Bravo series. She and Ruelas have weathered many personal storms since the start of their relationship in 2020.

As their relationship evolved, Teresa sided with Louis when accusations against the businessman emerged after their relationship became public. In February 2024, Ruelas was sued for allegedly hacking computers to harass his ex-fiancée, Vanessa Reiser. Multiple RHONJ cast members also accused Ruelas of hiring a private investigator to investigate their personal affairs.

Giudice defended Ruelas during the explosive RHONJ Season 13 recap episodes. He, in turn, faced castmates who accused him of having a PI try and find disparaging information about their families.

However, the reality star appears to be standing by her man. She told the hosts of The Talk that she is “done defending” this season.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see this season because I come out with facts — black and white facts that I can’t wait for everyone to see. And it’s going to be very eye-opening.”

Teresa Giudice claims castmates were ‘attacking’ her after years of friendship

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star claims her fellow castmates of 13 seasons were “attacking” her and her husband, Louis Ruelas. “He didn’t sign up for this.”

“My poor husband. When I first met him, this was all new to him,” Teresa explained. “He didn’t understand reality TV, but now he has, unfortunately, adjusted to it.”

She continued, “This is his third season. I mean, I felt bad for him because he did go through a lot, and I’m glad he didn’t run away from me because he could’ve, just because it was tough.”

“He met Teresa Giudice not thinking that a lot of my cast members were gonna attack him on my show, which they did because they were trying to get to me, and they knew they didn’t have anything on me, so instead they figured, ‘Let’s hurt the person she loves,’ and that’s what they’ve been doing.”

Is Louie and Teresa’s relationship on the rocks? Season 14’s trailer teases maybe

The season 14 trailer shows several of Teresa Giudice’s RHONJ castmates accusing Louis Ruelas of lavishly spending the reality star’s money. The accusations begin when Danielle Cabral tells Giudice’s estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga that Giudice is unhappy.

“Teresa is distraught because in the house there is not a lot of calm,” Cabral claims. Following, Dolores Catania tells Giudice’s BFF Jennifer Aydin that “every time” she talks to Giudice, “her stomach is in knots. She is not doing great.”

In a different scene, Margaret Josephs tells her husband, Joe Benigno, that Ruelas has reportedly been spending all of Giudice’s money. “Louie p***ed her money away,” Josephs claims.

The segment ends with Ruelas and Giudice having an outdoor conversation. “I want it to be better,” he starts. She cuts him off, saying, “It’s not going to be better.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs new episodes on Bravo on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST.



