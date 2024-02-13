Many fans have noticed Eva Marcille's slim physique as the former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star attends New York Fashion Week 2024.

Eva Marcille has been serving looks throughout New York Fashion Week 2024. Known for her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2017–20, the former reality TV star has attended several runway shows and debuted her gorgeous ensembles throughout the process.

Many fans and followers have noticed Marcille’s notably slim physique. Something looks different about the 39-year-old, and they can’t figure out quite what it is…

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Eva Marcille at the Wavering Lines By Yutee Rone fashion show | Noam Galai/Getty Images

On February 12, Marcille attended the Wavering Lines By Yutee Rone fashion show. The LA native showed her support from the front row as Nigerian-based women’s wear designer Yutee Rone displayed her looks.

Marcille wore an off-the-shoulder white gown accented by ruffled sleeves and swirls of pink, purple, and gold. The Tyler Perry’s House of Payne actor swept her hair to the side. She also donned round-framed sunglasses that complemented her angular cheekbones and jawline.

Eva Marcille and Victoria Brito at the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show | Udo Salters/Getty Images

The evening prior, on February 10, Marcille posed with model/dancer/designer/activist Victoria Brito at the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show. Standing on the New York Supreme Court’s marbled floor, Marcille showed off her satin matching set and embellished black floor-length trench coat.

The America’s Next Top Model cycle three winner sported round-framed sunglasses again, this time with her hair pulled into a bun.

Alexis Floyd, Eva Marcille, and Iskra Lawrence attend the Badgley Mischka fashion show | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

On the morning of February 10, Eva Marcille sat front row with Alexis Floyd and British model Iskra Lawrence for the Badgley Mischka fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Marcille wore a strapless, multicolored, floor-length gown that showed off her collarbone and shoulders.

Marcille opted for a chocolate smokey eye and neutral lip. Her contoured cheekbones were notably sharp, lending to fans’ observations that Marcille looks trimmer and more toned than ever before.

Eva Marcille attends ‘Maxine’s Baby: A Tyler Perry Story’ Atlanta Special Screening on November 8, 2023 | Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images

Given the rise in antidiabetic semaglutide medication, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, some may suggest Marcille has joined the trend. However, many stars, like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards, have defended themselves against these claims and stated that a healthy diet and exercise can produce similar results.

Marcille showed off a similarly slim figure back in November 2023 when she attended the Atlanta screening of Maxine’s Baby: A Tyler Perry Story. She wore a satin green matching button-up and maxi skirt — beautifully complemented by a green eyeshadow look — to the docuseries premiere.

Eva Marcille attends ‘Maxine’s Baby: A Tyler Perry Story’ Atlanta Special Screening on November 8, 2023 | Prince Williams/WireImage

In 2023, Marcille publicly navigated a divorce from her husband, attorney Michael Sterling, reports Yahoo Entertainment. The pair married on October 7, 2018, with the wedding airing as part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11. In March 2023, Marcille filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Marcille and Sterling share sons, Michael Jr. and Maverick. Sterling also adopted Marcille’s daughter from a prior relationship, Marley Rae.