The Real Man James Franco Portrayed in ‘127 Hours’ Called It ‘The Best Film Ever Made’

James Franco has appeared in many buzzworthy projects over the years. But one of his most unique movies is the 2010 biographical drama 127 Hours. Based on a fascinating true story, 127 Hours earned critical acclaim, going on to receive multiple Academy Award nominations. Critics and viewers weren’t the only ones who approved of the film, however. The man who inspired it would later praise the project, calling out the film’s authenticity and even claiming that it is “the best film ever made.”

What real details made it into ‘127 Hours’?

127 Hours tells the story of Aron Ralston, played by Franco, a dedicated mountaineer who goes hiking without telling anyone. During his expedition, a boulder slides loose and pins Aron’s arm, trapping him against a canyon wall. As he begins to realize he is stuck, Aron begins documenting his ordeal with the help of his camcorder. Eventually, he decides he must amputate his own arm in order to survive and escape the canyon.

Many of the details in 127 Hours are taken straight from the real-life accident survived by Aron Ralston. He happily shared his story with the filmmakers. According to BuzzFeed, one of these true-life details involves Aron’s use of his camcorder as sort a sort of video journal.

“It’s like this lifeline to the outer world, to other living beings, to love. That’s what kept me alive,” Ralston told The Guardian about how he utilized the camcorder when he was trapped by the boulder. Ralston also detailed how some of the lines in the film “exactly replicate” what he said to the camcorder in real life. The outdoorsman described how what he recorded could be considered his “last will and testament.”

What did Aron Ralston say about the film ‘127 Hours’?

Ralston appreciated the hard work that the filmmakers put in in order to tell his story. He admitted to The Guardian that there are some scenes that were added to embellish the narrative. For instance, the scene where Aron takes a plunge into a pool with some female hikers prior to the accident. But he said that, overall, 127 Hours is as real as movies get.

“The movie is so factually accurate it is as close to a documentary as you can get and still be a drama,” Ralston said. He complimented director Danny Boyle, saying, “I think it’s the best film ever made.”

In the wake of his accident, which happened in 2003, Ralston struggled with deep depression, after losing his arm and spending some time in physical therapy. He went on to find love and get married. He later welcomed a son and pushed himself to get back into the hobbies that he loves so much.

James Franco received an Academy Award nomination for his work in ‘127 Hours’

U.S actor James Franco attends the European premier of the film ‘127 Hours’ in central London, England on October 28, 2010. | Carl Court/AFP via Getty Images

As for the movie that was inspired by Ralston’s exploits, it went on to receive acclaim from critics. 127 Hours earned six Academy Award nominations, according to IMDb, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for Franco. The movie helped solidify Franco’s status as a powerful dramatic actor. And in the years that followed, he appeared in high-profile flicks like The Disaster Artist and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. In 2013, Franco received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.