King Charles and Prince Harry have not always been on good terms, but there might be an ulterior motive for why Charles wants to fix things with his younger son.

King Charles hasn’t had the best relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in years, but things have reportedly started to change between the father and son. Harry and Meghan left the royal family back in 2020, and they have been living a different life in California while the royals continue their duties across the pond. Although Harry and Charles weren’t on speaking terms for a while, that appears to have changed, and there could be one simple reason why.

King Charles reportedly wants to maintain a relationship with his grandchildren

While Charles certainly loves his son and daughter-in-law, they might not be the key reason as to why he wants to repair the relationship. Rather, it could be for the sake of building a relationship with his grandchildren. Harry and Meghan’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have almost no face-to-face relationship with their grandfather. Archie met Charles many times during his first nine months, but once Harry and Meghan moved across the pond, that relationship ended with the exception of phone calls and Facetimes. Lilibet has never met her grandfather in person.

According to royal expert Kinsey Schofield, when Harry was evicted from Frogmore Cottage, he asked Charles, “Don’t you want to see your grandkids anymore?” suggesting that Harry knew this was the best way to make amends with the royals. Schofield told GB News that Harry was “already thinking about” how the kids could be a way back into the family but for genuine reasons. Both Charles and Harry most likely want there to be some sort of relationship there with the Sussex children.

Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever return to the United Kingdom?

Harry and Meghan might have made it seem like they’ve kissed the UK goodbye, but that might not exactly be the case. In 2023, Harry referred to the US as his family’s home “at the moment” in court documents, suggesting that a UK return might someday be in the cards. However, it probably depends heavily on how things pan out between Harry and the rest of the royal family.

If Harry and Meghan’s kids develop a close relationship with Charles, it’s more likely that Charles and Harry will be able to work through their difficulties. And since Meghan seemingly wants her husband to be happy, she might come around as well. The reality is that Harry and Meghan likely won’t feel at home in the UK unless they can find a way of reconnecting with the royals, but there is no telling when or how that might happen.