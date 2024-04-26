Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, are twinning at a Tiffany & Co. event. See their nearly identical looks here.

Reese Witherspoon looks more and more like her daughter, Ava Phillippe, every time fans get a glimpse. Ava, 24, is the daughter of Witherspoon and actor Ryan Phillippe. While she has her father’s genes, recent photos from a Tiffany & Co. event prove she and Witherspoon have identical features. Here’s what everyone’s talking about.

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, attended a Tiffany & Co. event in Beverly Hills on April 25, 2024, to celebrate the Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste collection. Not only did the actor and her 24-year-old daughter look identical, but they dressed alike.

Witherspoon sported a strapless black David Koma dress featuring a leg slit. A silk ribbon at the waist and a crystal clasp completed the classic look. She paired the dress with a long, black blazer and black sandals with an ankle strap. For jewelry, Witherspoon went with diamond stud earrings, a statement silver necklace, a matching cuff, and a ring.

As for her and Ryan Phillippe’s daughter, Ava wore a gray strapless gown from Alberta Ferretti. For jewelry, she chose a gold and diamond necklace and a Tiffany & Co. ring.

Witherspoon and her daughter coordinated nail polish color and makeup, too. Ava wore red polish on her fingernails, while her mother wore it on her toenails. For hair, Ava wore hers in a wavy updo with face-framing front pieces and a middle part, while Witherspoon rocked a side part with her hair down.

Black, white, and brown were the colors of the evening. A post from The Retaility Instagram shows the other star-studded guests, including Olivia Wilde in an all-black look, Usher in white, Anya Taylor-Joy in brown, and Quinta Brunson in black, among others.

The mother-daughter duo don’t think they look alike

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon | Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Reese Witherspoon doesn’t think she and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, look like twins. “She and I don’t see [the resemblance] that much,” Witherspoon admitted on Today.

What does Witherspoon’s ex, Ryan Phillippe, think? “What I get a lot lately is that they think Deacon looks like her and Ava looks like me. And my response is, ‘Duh,'” Ryan told Extra about the two kids he shares with his ex. “How are you surprised that children look like their parents? Isn’t that biologically how it’s meant to work?”

Ryan discussed how his kids have incredible opportunities to pursue whatever they want in life, which is rare. “These kids, they’re lucky enough to have any opportunity they want, which is not something myself or I could’ve said at that age,” he added. “We just want them to be happy. That’s what you want for your kids.”

A celebrity hairdresser says Reese Witherspoon pulls off this trick to look more youthful at events

Reese Witherspoon is 48 and 24 years older than her daughter, Ava Phillippe. While there’s quite an age difference between the mother and daughter, Witherspoon has one tried-and-true trick for making herself look more youthful. Celebrity hairstylist Gustav Fouche told The Sun that Witherspoon often leaves her ears uncovered by her hair.

“Revealing your ears might seem like a minor change, but it can work wonders in making you appear younger,” Fouche explained.

So, how does showing off the ears create the illusion of youth? Tucking the hair behind the ears makes the cheekbones and jawline more visible. It also highlights the apples of the cheeks, allowing them to look more plump.

