Meghan Markle’s living her life. A sighting of the Duchess of Sussex near her home in Montecito, California, saw her looking “relaxed.” According to a body language expert, while giving off carefree vibes, Meghan also showed some subtle signs of “tension.” Ahead, the expert’s analysis of Meghan’s latest appearance, her first since two royals were named as those who allegedly discussed Prince Archie’s skin color.

Meghan had a casual day out in Santa Barbara on December 4

After visiting Vancouver, Canada, alongside her husband, Prince Harry, Meghan strolled through the streets of Santa Barbara.

Photographs and video footage of her emerged on Dec. 4, 2023, showing her clad in leggings, tennis shoes, a baseball hat, and sunglasses, walking to her car, not far from her and the Duke of Sussex’s Montecito home.

It marked the first sighting of Meghan since the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, revealed the names of the senior British royals alleged to have made comments about the couple’s now-4-year-old son, Archie, prior to his May 2019 birth.



Meghan gave off ‘carefree happiness’ with hints of ‘suppressed tension’ during the Santa Barbara sighting

Body language expert Judi James analyzed Meghan’s demeanor. Speaking to the U.K.’s Express, James noted how the mother of two appeared “relaxed.” However, there were also signs she wasn’t actually as “carefree” as she might’ve seemed.

“Meghan’s performed body language here looks like a study in relaxed, carefree happiness,” James told the outlet. “Her walk involves a bounce in her step, and her smile is exaggerated enough to form a dimple.”

“She touches the peak of her cap or places one hand near her ribs in a celebrity-style series of gestures,” the expert shared. “And the phone in her hand is held high as though she’s constantly on call.”

Here’s where the hint of “suppressed tension” came in, Meghan’s jaw muscles. “Her muscles do suggest suppressed tension, though,” James said. “The muscles around the jaw, chin, and neck are very visible, hinting at some clenching that could be a sign she’s working hard to appear resilient here.”

Kate Middleton made a public appearance shortly after Meghan’s

A day later, on Dec. 5, 2023, Meghan’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, made a solo public appearance of her own. Compared to Meghan’s, the 41-year-old’s was much more formal.

In an official engagement as the Princess of Wales and patron of Evelina London, Kate attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony opening St. Thomas’ Hospital’s Children’s Day Surgery Unit.

The appearance marked Kate’s second official outing since Endgame’s release on Nov. 28, 2023, after she and Prince William walked the red carpet at the Royal Variety Performance.

Analyzing Kate’s movements as she met with hospital staff, as well as children, James noted how Kate’s face gave no hints of potential trouble beneath the surface.

“Kate quite simply focuses on the people she is meeting here, especially the children, and allows her body language to be dictated by them,” the expert told Express.

“She is fully immersive with the small children, using eye contact, animated gesticulation, and a contagious smile,” James continued.

“This is not a grinning performance of overkill signals of resilience and ‘carefree, relaxed happiness’ that has been created specifically for the cameras,” she noted. Rather, it’s “just Kate doing her job and putting the people she is visiting look and feel like the most important factor in her life right now.”

