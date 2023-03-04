‘Return to Amish’ Returns to TLC in 2023 After a 2-Year Hiatus

TLC is taking another trip to Amish country. Return to Amish is returning to the network this March after a two-year hiatus. Here’s what you need to know about the new season, including the premier date and which cast members are returning.

‘Return to Amish’ premieres March 14 on TLC

A new season of #ReturnToAmish is less than two weeks away! Don't miss the season premiere March 14 at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/DYAr6nxhK6 — TLC Network (@TLC) March 2, 2023

New episodes of Return to Amish last aired on TLC in the spring of 2021. Now, after a long break, the show is finally set to return, with a season 7 premiere scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

The new season will continue to tell the stories of young people raised in the Amish and Mennonite communities. Some are wrestling with whether to continue to live according to their traditional beliefs or break away and embrace the modern world. Others have left the Amish ways behind and fully embraced a different way of living.

Jeremiah Raber and Rosanna Miller are among the returning ‘Return to Amish’ cast members

The new season of Return to Amish will feature some familiar faces, including returning cast members Jeremiah Raber, Carmela Raber, Rosanna Miller, Johnny Detweiler, and Sabrina Burkholder.

Rosanna and her boyfriend Johnny are at a crossroads in their relationship. He wants her to stay Amish, but she’s not so sure. “There’s still a lot of things I want to do in the English world,” she says in a teaser for the new season (via Twitter).

Both Sabrina and Jeremiah left the conservative communities in which they were raised some time ago. (He was Amish; she was Mennonite.) But that doesn’t mean their lives have gotten any easier.

“I left the Amish quite a few years ago, and ever since, my whole life has been stressful,” Jeremiah admits. He’s continuing to come to terms with some major revelations about his dad, including the possibility that his birth father was “murdered because of me.”

On top of that, Jeremiah and Carmela are trying to have a baby, but she hasn’t been able to get pregnant. When Sabrina announces she’s expecting again, it’s tough news for Carmela to hear.

“I was just a little envious,” she admits in a confessional.

Meet the new ‘Return to Amish’ cast

An Amish buggy Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Fans will also meet some new cast members this season, including Kenneth Detweiler, Fanny Schmucker, and Daniel Miller.

Twenty-year-old Kenneth is from the Old Order Amish, and even though basketball is frowned upon in his community, he still harbors dreams of playing college ball.

Fanny, 20, is also Old Order Amish. She seems to be chafing against her community’s rules. “Now that I’ve got caught with my cellphone, they’re going to shun me and condemn me to hell,” she confesses in the teaser.

Daniel, 22, is Old Order Amish. Though he’s the son of a bishop, he’s not sure he’s “meant to be Amish.”

“I’m very curious about the English world,” he says. “But mostly the girls.”

