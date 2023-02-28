‘RHOA’: Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Home Saved From Foreclosure Before Auction

Kim Zolciak-Biermann brought fans into her home on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, starring in the hit reality series in its first five seasons. Zolciak-Biermann remains in the headlines after leaving the show. Most recently, her sprawling Alpharetta, Georgia mansion was believed to be in foreclosure, but it’s since been confirmed that that’s not the case.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s home was reportedly in foreclosure

Zolciak-Biermann’s home was first reported to be in foreclosure in late 2022. In a February 2023 Instagram Q&A, the Don’t Be Tardy star cleared up any confusion about the status and ownership of her home and if it was actually heading to auction.

“WTF!! Nobody bought my house!” she said, according to All About the Tea. “Was never for sale or in foreclosure … People make s*** up because they are so bored … Stupid blogs.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s home isn’t heading to auction

One RHOA fan, influencer Georgio Says, took it upon himself to investigate if Zolciak-Biermann’s home was indeed in foreclosure, despite the reality star’s denial.

“I looked online. There is a foreclosure notice about Kim’s home, and I wanted to verify if this auction was actually taking place,” he said in his Instagram post. “So I spoke to the law offices that are handling the specific property and I wanted to verify.”

He then shared the audio of his alleged phone call with those in charge of the sale of Zolciak-Biermann’s home. They seemingly confirmed over the phone that the 7,186-square-foot property was off the market. “There was a sale dated for March 7 of 2023. That sale is not taking place anymore,” the official said. “It was canceled.”

“There is not a sale that is issued for that home at this time,” the person on the phone continued. “But the sale that was issued for March 7th is no longer happening.”

People magazine confirmed via a source close to Zolciak-Biermann that the issue has been resolved, saying, “The couple has taken the action to clear this up.” The foreclosure rumors seemed to stem from an unpaid loan that Zolciak-Biermann used for renovations on the house.

“The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed,” legal documents read, according to Us Weekly. “The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees.”

Her daughters confirmed that it wasn’t being repossessed

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s home foreclosure rumors swirled in the past, too. The reality star isn’t the only member of the family who has spoken out about her home and if it was indeed going to be auctioned by a local bank. In February 2023, Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters Ariana and Breille clarified the home’s status to TMZ after news about the auction broke.

“Don’t believe everything you hear,” Ariana said. “Everything is still there. We all live there.” According to the sisters, a “misunderstanding” in late 2022 is what led to the news first being reported.

“[We have] gone through this already in November,” Brielle said.