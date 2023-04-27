‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards’ ‘Good Friend’ Is Reportedly the 1 Who Started the Mauricio Umansky Cheating Rumors

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been dealing with cheating rumors ahead of season 13 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The rumors started last year with reports that Mauricio cheated on Kyle with Dorit Kemsley.

With production for season 13 of RHOBH in full swing, an insider revealed that Kyle’s “good friend” is the one who started the rumors.

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Paramount Network

‘RHOBH’ star Kyle Richards’ ‘good friend’ reportedly started the Mauricio Umansky cheating rumors

Mauricio’s rumored love affair came to light last year. The origin of these rumors remained a mystery at the time, yet Dorit promptly dispelled them. The incident created quite a buzz, leaving RHBOH fans curious about the truth.

None of the parties involved have confirmed the reports. A reliable source, however, told Bravo and Cocktails that Kyle’s “good friend” is responsible for spreading the news.

“Her “good friend” spread the Mauricio rumors. Anything to keep that [diamond],” the insider dished.

The source did not mention any specific names, so all we can do is speculate at this time. RHOBH viewers, however, were quick to comment that it was likely Kyle’s pal Dorit who started the rumors.

Dorit is currently married to PK Kemsley. The RHOBH star recently shut down the rumors that she had an affair with Mauricio and assured fans that the reports are blatantly false.

Mauricio Umansky sets the record straight about his ‘RHOBH’ cheating scandal

Dorit isn’t the only one who has denied the cheating allegations. According to Us Magazine, Mauricio recently talked about the rumors and assured fans that everything will be addressed in season 13 of RHOBH.

“We’re not getting divorced. … I mean, it’s so dumb,” he shared. “[There’s] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it’s a story line. So there’s definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.”

Mauricio did not make it clear if he was referring to the Dorit rumors. He did, however, note that the cast of RHOBH will discuss the allegations at some point this season.

He also hinted that some of the ladies brought it up to be “bitchy and super mean” to Kyle. Mauricio obviously didn’t appreciate this move and wasn’t happy to have to discuss the issue in front of the cameras.

Mauricio exchanged vows with Kyle way back in 1996. The couple has three daughters together, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. The RHOBH star has another daughter, Farrah, from a previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

One major clue could prove Dorit Kemsley started the rumors about her bestie Kyle Richards

Unless Mauricio or Kyle say otherwise, it is difficult to determine if Dorit is the one who started the cheating rumors. That said, Bravo made an interesting move in regard to Dorit ahead of season 13.

As RHOBH fans may be aware, Dorit may not be returning to the series as a full-time cast member. As previously reported by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, sources claim that Dorit’s new contract will be “performance-based.”

The news was not a huge shocker considering all of the changes that are in the works for the hit franchise. But it is possible that Dorit’s demotion had something to do with her spreading the cheating rumors.

We also do not know anything else about Dorit’s strange contract. It is possible that she will only appear as a guest in season 13, though that remains up in the air.

Filming for the new season of RHOBH is currently underway.