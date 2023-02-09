‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Are Still Not Speaking as Cameras Start Rolling on Season 13

Camera crews are up and running filming season 13 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but that doesn’t mean the cast of Bravo’s hit reality series are playing nice. In particular, things still aren’t right between siblings Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton.

Here’s a rundown on what went wrong between Kyle and Kathy, as well as an update on where things stand as the cameras start rolling.

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A look at the explosive drama between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton during that infamous trip to Aspen

Tensions arose between Kyle and Kathy during a cast trip to Aspen while filming season 12 of RHOBH. Kathy’s behavior on the show — particularly her breakdown with Lisa Rinna, that was never caught on camera — caused major tension with her sister.

According to US Weekly, Hilton opened up about what went down behind the scenes and admitted that she was sorry for what she said about her sister.

“I just wanted someone to vent to. And I guess that what I’ve learned is — I love both my sisters. I love them. They’re my blood, and I never should have said anything to anybody,” she shared.

Following the Aspen trip, all members of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast reflected on what they saw when Kathy expressed her frustrations with Kyle to the others.

Although viewers didn’t see Hilton’s interactions with the women, the cast members discussed the situation on the show.

How did other ‘RHOBH’ cast members react to the drama?

Kyle’s drama with Kathy split the RHOBH cast into two groups. Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Diana Jenkins, and Lisa Rinna all shared their worries about Kathy’s actions. But Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais challenged the accounts of what happened.

Last fall, Crystal revealed that she has known Kathy for a very long time and doesn’t believe she could have done anything as bad as people are saying. She didn’t reveal anything else about what happened, but Rinna did give fans better insight into the drama.

Rinna, who is not returning to RHOBH this season, stated that she heard everything Kathy was saying during her breakdown. The former Days of Our Lives star claims that Kathy exploded on her sister during the Aspen trip and referred to Minkoff and Stracke as “pieces of s***.”

While Kathy has denied Rinna’s account of the drama, Kyle recently revealed that she is still not speaking to her sister as filming for season 13 gets underway.

‘RHOBH’ stars Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton are not on speaking terms ahead of season 13

Unfortunately, things have not gotten any better for Kyle and Kathy since their fallout last year. In a new interview with Page Six, Kyle opened up about the drama and revealed that she has not spoken to Hilton in quite some time.

“I haven’t seen her in a while, I have not seen her in a while,” the RHOBH star explained. “Things are not great since the reunion, to be honest.”

Kyle added that her beef with Kathy is making her very unhappy, and she hopes it won’t get in the way of new storylines in season 13 of RHOBH. With the two still not making amends, there’s a good chance the new season will get off to a bumpy ride.

That is, if Kathy is even a part of the cast.

Bravo has not announced when season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will premiere, but cameras are set to roll any day now.