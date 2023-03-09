‘RHOBH’: Lisa Vanderpump Shades Lisa Rinna  ‘She Was Hanging Around the Corner’ in Paris Run-In

Lisa Vanderpump appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to discuss the Vanderpump Rules scandal, but dished a little more about a run-in she had with Lisa Rinna from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

WWHL host Andy Cohen hoped the RHOBH alums shared a moment of levity when they bumped into one another in Paris, but Vanderpump joked that nothing about the run-in was light.

Lisa Vanderpump offers more context to her run-in with Lisa Rinna

Vanderpump revealed that she and Sutton Stracke had dinner in Paris and they didn’t talk about Rinna. “But I have to tell you this, a little bit of scoop, I arrived in Paris, checked in at the George V. The first person I saw was Lisa Rinna,” Vanderpump said on the WWHL After Show. “Of all the places in all the world! Listen I was staying there. I think she was …I don’t know what she was doing there.”

Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, and Lisa Rinna | Evans Vestal Ward/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Cohen asked Vanderpump if they had a laugh. “No,” she shook her head. “I walked up speaking perfect French and she was kind of hanging around the corner somewhere.”

“That seems like a moment where you guys would be like, this is funny,” Cohen replied.

“She’s not funny,” Vanderpump said.

Why did Lisa Vanderpump tweet ‘ding dong’?

Vanderpump tweeted, “ding dong” when Rinna’s departure was announced. She told Extra that they “politely ignored each other” in Paris.

Adding, “There’s nothing to discuss,” she said. “She didn’t treat me well on the show, and we were old friends, but I think she had that problem with a couple of other people as well.”

Vanderpump also commented on how Rinna was booed at BravoCon when she arrived for the RHOBH panel. “I heard she got booed at BravoCon, so I don’t know whose choice it was, really,” said Vanderpump. “I try not to get involved in it.” Adding, “I shouldn’t have tweeted ‘Ding dong,’ but I did. There’s a lot of things I shouldn’t do but I’ve done.”

Why were the former ‘RHOBH’ stars feuding?

Why so much animosity? Vanderpump and Rinna’s clash began when Rinna accused Vanderpump of driving the narrative that Yolanda Hadid had Munchausen Syndrome. Later Rinna then accused Vanderpump of leaking stories to the press about the infamous “Puppygate” debacle.

Vanderpump didn’t finish her final season of RHOBH and skipped the reunion. Some RHOBH fans would like to see Vanderpump return to RHOBH. During her WWHL appearance she told Cohen that with Rinna gone, she’d consider it if more cast members left. Vanderpump was likely referring to Kyle Richards, who she also had a falling out with during her final season.

She’s fielded the question for years and recently told E! News that she’s busy enough without having to film RHOBH. “I’ll never say never,” she said about a return to RHOBH. “I’m so busy right now with opening a new restaurant in Caesars.”

“I’m developing another two, so my life is kind of back to what I was doing before I was on television,” Vanderpump continued. “You know, I’ve already got the five restaurants, two in Vegas. Now, I’m doing another two. It’s like, really, I have a full-time job already.”