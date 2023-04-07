‘RHOBH’: Mauricio Umansky Slams Divorce Rumors – Kyle Richards Was Just ‘Going to the F***ing Gym!’

Mauricio Umansky hit back at rumors that he and his wife Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were getting a divorce, adding that she recently wasn’t wearing her wedding ring because she was at the gym.

Umansky and Richards fielded divorce rumors and also questions about comments he made about Dorit Kemsley. During a previous season, rumors surfaced that Umansky and Kemsley were having an affair, rumors they both dispelled.

Mauricio shades Kyle Richards divorce rumors

Umansky talked to Melissa Gorga from The Real Housewives of New Jersey about marriage and being on reality TV. Gorga said rumors and gossip can hit her relationship hard and wondered how Umansky and Richards dealt with divorce rumors.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky |Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

“There’s nothing else to do, right?” he said on Gorga’s podcast, On Display from PodcastOne. “I mean, the other day, I think she had a story come out where she was photographed coming out of the gym without her ring. And then it’s like, ‘the signs’.”

“It’s like look, she went to the f***ing gym. Like she’s not wearing her ring, OK?” he laughed.

Gorga added, “First of all, Joe never wears his ring because he insists that it’s too tight on him. And he has the fattest fingers in the world and he can’t stand it. So he pulls it off all the time. And he always tells me, listen, the ring is even more of a chick magnet. They want you more when you’re married!”

Kyle said everyone was ‘analyzing’ everything

Richards also addressed the rumor. “The analyzing of everything is so — we were just talking about that in the car,” she told ET. “I’m seen out at the gym without a ring on, or the rumors about weight loss. I just — I can’t keep up anymore, and I was just telling [Dorit Kemsley] in the car ride over, that I don’t even care anymore.”

Richards admitted that she “used to get so upset about these things.” But at this rate, she’s over it. “I don’t know if it’s getting used to it, or just I’ve been through so much I’ve thrown in the towel,” Richards said. “I don’t really know. All I know is my anxiety is better than it’s ever been, and I just — I just can’t stress about it anymore.”

Mauricio was also linked to Dorit Kemsley during a past ‘RHOBH’ season

Umansky and Dorit Kemsley shot back at the rumors that they were having an affair. “Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie,” Kemsley shared in a 2022 Instagram post.

“Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie?” she asked. “If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason. It’s sad, pathetic and bound to bite you in the ass inevitably.”

She was also pretty frustrated with the accusation when a fan asked her about it on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“What do you think I feel?” Kemsley replied. “Honey listen when something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it.”

“It strikes a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle, and I, we’re friends together,” she added. “And it’s such a nothing. And to have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross. But you don’t want to give air to it, but I think anybody can understand. It’s annoying as eff.”