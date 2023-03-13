‘RHOC’: Bethenny Frankel Shares Support for Heather Dubrow’s Trans Son Coming Out

International Sons Day is observed on March 4 every year. To celebrate this year, The Real Housewives of Orange County shared a photo on Instagram in honor of her 12-year-old son, Ace. He came out as trans to his parents and has the full support of his family. Ace also has the support of another Real Housewife: former The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel.

Bethenny Frankel | Rich Polk/Getty Images

Heather Dubrow’s son came out as trans

Dubrow took to Instagram on International Sons Day to share a loving message on Instagram for her son.

“It’s International Sons Day! We love you, our youngest son, Ace,” Dubrow wrote with a heart emoji. “Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans. Since Ace is a 12 year old child, with a long life ahead of him, we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so.”

“All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents,” she added. “Your brother and sisters love and support you too.”

Bethenny Frankel shared her support for Heather Dubrow’s son Ace

Dubrow’s post sparked comments of support and criticism. Bravolebrities such as Andy Cohen and RHOC stars Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson shared their support. The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel also chimed in.

According to Reality Tea, one person on social media criticized Ace’s transition at his age, to which Frankel responded, “It’s not you.” She kept the same energy in another comment, telling the person “It’s not you so you don’t know.”

Frankel then took to her own Instagram to share a touching post of Ace with her own daughter, Bryn Hoppy.

“This is my daughter Bryn and her friend Ace, the son of @heatherdubrow & @drdubrow,” she wrote. “I’ve known Heather for decades. Heather was a young actress and friends with my ex-husband Peter’s brother, Danny.”

“Recent life events have made me very nostalgic and want to make the effort to connect to people from my past, so when I ran into Heather and her husband Terry in Aspen on the street, I was open,” she continued. “We saw each other again at dinner and I met her beautiful sweet son Ace, around Bryn’s age. Bryn & Ace made plans to hit the slopes.”

“I soon received a text from Heather saying that Ace had recently transitioned,” Frankel said. “She felt she needed to make some clarification. It’s a new world now, thankfully, and every moment is a learning experience.”

“When I first met Ace at the table, there was a noticeable joy and happiness in his essence — an extra dose of sweetness, which I communicated to Heather after the dinner. There was something extra happy about him. Upon reflection, I was sure it was that he is allowed to be who he actually is,” she wrote.

“Bryn and Ace quickly became friends — texting, skiing and snowboarding; posting TikToks and going on Bryn’s Aspen dog tour,” Frankel said happily. “I’ve always said and believed: You can’t be who you’re not. You have to allow yourself to be free in being who you are. Life is so short and precious. Be who you want to be and be a good person in the process.”

Heather Dubrow was happy to have Bethenny Frankel’s support

Dubrow, for her part, was grateful to have Frankel behind her back in her parenting decisions to allow her children to be themselves.

“Thank you @bethennyfrankel for your love and support,” Dubrow commented on Frankel’s post. “Bryn is incredible — you’ve raised a good one.”