Everyone goes through a bad time now and again. On The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina Kirschenheiter had a particularly rough experience when she experienced a divorce. It was undoubtedly one of the most difficult periods of her life.

Instead of letting her forget that painful time, Shannon Beador took things to the next level and made fun of her co-star with an Instagram post referencing Kirschenheiter’s “dark and scary” past. Fortunately, Kirschenheiter issues the perfect response.

Gina Kirschenheiter’s difficult season

Having joined the cast of RHOC in Season 13, it wasn’t long ago that the reality star had to face the end of her marriage. It couldn’t have been easy having it play out on camera. Between pursuing a legal case against her now ex-husband Matt and dealing with having to co-parent her children, Kirschenheiter began to feel immense pressure.

There even was a time when Kirschenheiter considered giving the marriage another try. However, things turned violent in an alleged domestic abuse incident. She decided divorce was the best option. Ending her marriage was a painful step for the reality star to take. According to ET Online, Kirschenheiter has been open about a scary incident that took place with her husband.

Kirschenheiter states, “[He was] screaming in my face and saying he was going to kill me,” adding that her husband wouldn’t stop hitting her. Amid the pressure that she was under, she decided to dye her hair blonde, adding in bad clip-in extensions for a look that wasn’t exactly her best.

Shannon Beador poked fun at Gina Kirschenheiter’s prior look at a recent party

The ladies of RHOC recently attended a doppelganger party hosted by Tamra Judge. Everyone was asked to come dressed as one of their co-stars. According to Us Weekly, Beador took the opportunity to remind Kirschenheiter of her hard past when she appeared at the event in a sparkly purple mini dress and a blonde wig styled in crimps — the same outfit that Kirschenheiter wore to the Season 13 reunion.

To make matters worse, Beador even added random tape-ins to her hair as an added dig at her co-star’s previous admission that her hair didn’t look as good as it could during her first few RHOC seasons.

Beador then posted an image of herself on Instagram dressed as her co-star next to an actual photo of Kirschenheiter in the same outfit. She captioned the photo, “Hope you enjoy my IMMATATION of Gina on tonight’s #RHOC,” purposely using the misspelling after Kirschenheiter recently accused her of copying her style and misspelled the word “imitation.”

Kirschenheiter clapped back at Beador for what happened

Fortunately, Kirschenheiter didn’t let the insults slide. She took to her own Instagram to post the perfect comeback. Although she laughed at the incident on the August 9 episode of RHOC, the reality star shared the same side-by-side photograph with the caption, “This is me. This is me at a time that was dark. That was scary. The pain in my life at that time was real and the way I looked was a reflection of that time”.

As for what Kirschenheiter said to Beador? Reality Tea reports that the reality star updated her Instagram story by saying, “I’ve definitely gone through hard times in my life … so great that you’re always there to remind me of them! That’s just the kind of person you are … @shannonbeador.”

As a guest on a recent podcast, Kirschenheiter clapped back at her co-star. She said Beador wanted to “remind me that you’re better than me and nobody likes me. That’s cruel. That’s where it crosses the line for me … This is what she does a lot.”