'RHOC' star Dr. Terry Dubrow previously denounced Ozempic. However, he recently backtracked on his statement. Some fans wonder where he truly stands.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is one of Bravo’s flagship shows, inspiring controversy and gossip worldwide. The housewives are always on the cutting edge of what’s new and innovative, especially regarding plastic surgery, cosmetic procedures, and fitness tips.

In the wake of the Ozempic trend, which has celebrities and influencers dropping weight at an alarming rate, one reality star spoke about: Dr. Terry Dubrow, the husband of RHOC star Heather Dubrow, previously denounced Ozempic. However, Terry recently seems to backtrack on his statement. Some fans wonder where he truly stands.

Many Bravo housewives have been involved in the Ozempic controversy

Ozempic is an injectable originally approved for use in Type 2 diabetes. However, it soon garnered popularity as a weight-loss management drug. The injections improve satiety and curb appetite, making them a popular choice for celebrities looking to trim down easily.

As reported by Real Self, some Bravo housewives have admitted to using Ozempic, including RHONJ star Dolores Catania, who told Andy Cohen that “I wasn’t going to come to (the) reunion looking bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon.”

RHONJ star Jennifer Fessler also admitted to taking Ozempic, along with Emily Simpson, who said, “It made me more conscientious of what I was eating, and so that was a really great kickstart for me.”

Some housewives have slammed Ozempic use, including Bethenny Frankel. But even the stars who denounce Ozempic have been suspected of using it to get trim, including Kyle Richards. She recently made waves for her toned bikini pictures.

What did Dr. Terry Dubrow previously say about Ozempic?

In July, Dr. Terry Dubrow spoke out about the Ozempic trend, discussing how the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley, who had reportedly died due to complications from bariatric surgery, could serve as a warning to Ozempic users.

“Most patients who have had previous bariatric bypass surgery, they lose a lot of weight, but not enough,” Terry said, as reported by Yahoo! News. “So a lot of them, particularly in Hollywood, are on the Ozempic type drugs. Recent studies have shown that if you’re on Ozempic-type drugs, they can slow down your intestines. They can predispose you to intestinal obstruction.

The reality TV star did note that he has no information on whether Presley was taking Ozempic. However, he did note that he has three patients in the hospital who all suffered from various degrees of intestinal and pancreatitis just from Ozempic use.

Dr. Terry Dubrow backtracked on his previous Ozempic statements

Terry didn’t endorse the use of Ozempic in July when he made the dismal warning to those who utilize the drug. However, his wife’s recent defense of Ozempic included saying that people shouldn’t shame Ozempic users because it’s “private medical information,” as Page Six reports. Now, Terry is changing his tune.

According to Us Magazine, Terry recently spoke out about Ozempic’s positive effects, saying in early August, “These Ozempic-type drugs aren’t the new Botox. They’re better. They’re Botox, liposuction, breast augmentation, facelifts … Put it all together, and you’ve got a drug that’s not only making people look better and feel better; it’s treating the No. 1 risk factor for heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.”

Terry called Ozempic a “significant medical breakthrough,” a position that seems to contradict his earlier statements. While Terry didn’t address whether Heather’s defense of the drug played a role in his new opinion of Ozempic, it’s certainly an interesting coincidence.