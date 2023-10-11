Tamra Judge blasts 'RHOC' commenters who believe her abdominal obstruction was the result of taking the diabetes drug Ozempic.

Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County had to shoot down fan comments that her intestinal obstruction was the result of taking the diabetes drug Ozempic.

“These comments that I’m on Ozempic are disgusting. I’ve suffered from intestinal problems for years. I’ve had multiple surgeries in the past 12 years,” she tweeted after sharing a hospital photo.

“Remember when you all made fun of me for not having a belly button? That was due to emergency life-saving surgery. Part of my intestines were being strangled,” she shared. “My grandmother died of intestinal problems. I’ve never been on Ozempic and personally, wouldn’t use it for weight loss!”

Tamra Judge says she wouldn’t take Ozempic and has a history of stomach problems

Several Bravo Housewives have either admitted to taking Ozempic or have suddenly lost a significant amount of weight. Judge, who owned Cut Fitness and participated in a fitness competition, said Ozempic would never be for her. She added, “I’ve literally been the same size for 30 years. I fluctuate 5 lbs.”

RHOC fans may recall that Judge underwent abdominal surgery in Dec. 2022. “Trying out my old lady recliner. Abdominal surgery in the morning. Wish me luck,” she shared on Twitter (via BravoTV).

On surgery day, she posted to her Instagram stories. “Let’s do this! My stomach is in knots and people that know me, know [exactly] what that means.”

She’s also had an gastric hernia

Judge also had emergency hernia surgery in 2016. She recalled being at home and feeling excruciating pain.”[Three] years ago, I was home alone and experienced excruciating pain. I called [Dr. Terry Dubrow] immediately and he told me to call 911,” she said in an Instagram post.

“Terry stayed on the phone with me while the paramedics took me to the hospital. He also communicated with the on call surgeon,” she continued. “My stomach wall had burst due to [a] gastric hernia.”

Following the five-hour surgery she posted on Instagram. “Yep I have a [scar] and a screwed up belly button but my intestines where saved,” she wrote.

But other stars reveal stomach issues after taking Ozempic

The Ozempic craze has had some unwelcome side effects. Sharon Osbourne recently revealed that she lost 42 pounds on the drug and felt that it was too much. She also shared that she suffered from stomach issues.

Healthline reports that “nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, and constipation” are some of the most common side effects of taking Ozempic.

Dr. Michael Kane, Professor, Department of Pharmacy Practice at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences told Healthline that patients should closely monitor their food intake habits. “Patients should be counseled to stop eating when they feel full, as overeating may be a prelude to vomiting,” he said. “Patients with a history of pancreatitis, medullary thyroid cancer, or history of multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 should not take these medications.”

Ozempic can also cause severe gastroparesis, otherwise known as stomach paralysis because the medication slows the digestion process to a dangerous point.