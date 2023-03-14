‘RHOM’: Julia Lemigova Accused of Getting Handsy Again With Someone Who Is Not Her Wife, Martina Navratilova

Uh oh, looks like Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova is in hot water again for getting touchy-feely with someone who’s not her wife.

The reality star faced similar accusations this season on RHOM and now an insider says she’s back to her old ways yet again. The source claims to have caught Julia getting a little too physical with someone at a local restaurant – and her wife, legendary tennis player Martina Navratilova, was nowhere to be found.

Julia Lemigova, Andy Cohen, and Martina Navratilova | Charles Sykes/Bravo

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star Julia Lemigova accused of cheating on her wife for a second time

The cheating rumors surfaced after an inside source contacted Bravo and Cocktails with claims that they spotted Julia engaging in some PDA at a restaurant.

The source noted that they thought it was strange how the RHOM star handled similar cheating reports on the show. Instead of denying the rumors, Julia tried to poke fun at the situation and laughed it all off.

“Well I spotted her last night dining and getting touchy feely at a swanky hot spot,” the source revealed. “Does her spouse not care that she does this? Is she cheating? Need to get to the bottom of this.”

The insider didn’t reveal any more details about the encounter. In the comment section, RHOM fans were quick to point out that the entire situation is very sad considering how Julia’s wife is the midst of a battle with cancer.

Other viewers admitted that the reports were not a big surprise and may prove that Larsa Pippen wasn’t lying when she called out Julia on the show.

Larsa Pippen already called out Julia Lemigova for getting handsy with a man

On this season of RHOM, Larsa Pippen wasn’t afraid to go after Julia’s seemingly crumbling marriage. According to Julia’s fellow RHOM co-star, Dr. Nicole Martin, Larsa may have turned some Instagram drama into something much bigger.

In an interview with Page Six, Nicole opened up about how Larsa attacked Julia on RHOM. Nicole believes that Larsa should have handled the situation differently and that Julia’s outgoing personality was mistaken for her cheating on Martina.

“Julia is a little flirtatious, very sexual. She’s very comfortable with her sexuality,” Nicole shared. “I think she suppressed it for so many years that now she’s very much about embracing how she’s feeling.”

Nicole added that the photos of Julia making out with a man were done to tease the media. She believes Julia was well aware that the paparazzi were taking photos of her and just wanted to give them a good show.

Julia has not addressed the most recent rumors. While the reality star deals with all the cheating drama, her wife is in the middle of a battle with cancer.

The ‘RHOM’ star opens up about her wife’s cancer battle

Julia and Martina’s marriage was put to the test on RHOM after Larsa openly accused her co-star of making out with a man. As if that drama wasn’t enough, Martina recently learned that she has cancer.

Last fall, doctors discovered that Martina had both throat and breast cancer, both of which are in stage one. According to Yahoo, Martina admitted that she has a long fight ahead of her but remains optimistic about the outcome.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” Martina stated. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.”

Julia has expressed support for her wife on social media ever since she was diagnosed. Several RHOM stars have also shared their love for the couple as their relationship gets the ultimate test.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Miami drop Thursdays on Peacock.