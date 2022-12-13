‘RHOM’: Lisa Hochstein Recounts Busting Lenny With New Girlfriend – Things Got ‘Ugly,’ Larsa Said

Lisa Hochstein from The Real Housewives of Miami reflected on the reported May 2022 confrontation she had with ex-husband Lenny and his girlfriend at Gala in Miami. The RHOM star said she was sincerely shocked to see him there because they had just split.

At the time, Lenny insisted that they were not divorcing and there were no issues in their marriage. Lisa was seen confronting the woman and a drink was thrown.

Lisa Hochstein from ‘RHOM’ recalled being shocked when she ‘bumped’ into Lenny

“So we went out because it was Formula One, and our friends just opened their nightclub Gala, our best friends,” she recalled on the WWHL After Show. “And I’m standing there talking to a few friends. And then I turned around, bumped right into Lenny. Like he was walking in and he was holding the girl’s hand.”

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein | Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

“So this was so fresh,” she recalled because, at the time, their split had not been made public. “Like, I’m so heartbroken. I told him, please if you’re going to go out, don’t have any PDA, I don’t want to see it. And so I looked down I was like shocked. I said, ‘Can you not do this?’ And then they didn’t stop. And then, you know …”

Larsa Pippen said, “Things got ugly in the end” referring to the drink that was thrown during the altercation.

Clubgoer saw the ‘RHOM’ star ‘yelling’ at the woman

“I said, how could you do this? You know, how could you do this because I’ve known the person for a while,” Lisa recalled confronting her ex-husband and new girlfriend. She added that she knew the woman from their social circles.

An unnamed insider told Page Six, “They were all there, and they did have words.” And, “A drink was thrown.” Another unnamed person said, “There was a showdown at Gala Miami this weekend.” Adding, “Lisa got in her face and yelled at [the woman Lenny Hochstein was with].”

A different source confirmed that Lisa was “shocked” when she walked into the club. At the time Lenny Hochstein denied he and his wife were splitting or divorcing.

Lisa said she never loved her lavish ‘RHOM’ house parties

Although Lisa was shocked when she walked into the club and saw Lenny with another woman, signs were everywhere that the couple was struggling. Beyond their uncomfortable exchanges filmed on last season’s RHOM, Lisa said all the lavish house parties filled with beautiful women were never something she wanted.

“It was too much for me like I didn’t want this,” she said. “I enjoyed them once I had a couple of drinks. But it just made me uncomfortable that it was so many of these people and not my close friends that I’ve had for so long. Like it was just too much of it.”

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 are currently streaming on Peacock.