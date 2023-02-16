‘RHOM’ Season 5: Nicole Martin Is No Longer the Only 1 Coming for Larsa Pippen

Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 is quickly heading toward the finale, and the reunion has officially been filmed. Now, rumors are swirling that things got quite heated among the cast — with Dr. Nicole Martin and others coming for Larsa Pippen. Here’s what we know about what fans can expect in the upcoming RHOM Season 5 reunion.

Nicole Martin says Larsa Pippen tried to slander her in ‘RHOM’ Season 5

The RHOM cast currently features Nicole Martin alongside Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova and friends Marysol Patton, Adriana de Moura and Kiki Barth.

Martin — who is an anesthesiologist — is currently in her second season of the show. She got into it with Pippen when she accused her of “sleeping with the whole hospital,” and then disinvited her from her engagement party.

That kind of slanderous accusation could damage her medical career, so Martin sent Pippen a mirror with a message that read, “Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the fakest one of all.”

“I want to say that at some point she would have been like, ‘I get it, this was wrong.’ But no, you know, even up until the reunion, which you guys will have to catch on Peacock, she still just did not get it,” Martin told Today.

Nicole Martin isn’t the only 1 coming for Larsa Pippen at the season 5 reunion

At the reunion, fans can expect to see just about everyone come for Pippen. Martin is definitely not the only one, and they all have their reasons. But, it wasn’t just the cast.

According to a tip submitted to Bravo & Cocktails, Pippen got into an argument with reunion host Andy Cohen over the definition of “bastard child.” It’s not clear exactly who she was referring to, but the argument has divided the cast.

“Some think she was talking about the child her cast mate is trying to adopt which is disgusting. Others think she’s talking about a castmate who had a child prior to getting married. Next season will be very divided, I’m hearing,” the tipster shared.

‘RHOM’ star Larsa Pippen just doesn’t get it

Martin noted that when Cohen yelled at Pippen during the reunion, it was his way of saying, “Are you serious, you just don’t get it?”

“It just does not click for some people and I can’t even answer why she’s just so incapable of understanding,” Martin says, who added that Pippen “really wants to be on reality TV.”

“Her entire season has been shaming others, spreading rumors, starting conflict because she doesn’t want to share her real life. At what point is it OK to have a real life, but then you show us a fake life and you create fake drama.”

After he yelled at Pippen, Cohen took to his Instagram Story to tell his five million followers that he didn’t have “screaming at Larsa” on his Bingo card that day. The host also apologized.

“I don’t like screaming at women,” he admitted. “I said it on the break, I don’t want to scream at women.”

New episodes of Real Housewives of Miami drop weekly on Peacock.