‘RHOM’ Star Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova’s Piers Morgan Interview Angers Fans

Martina Navratilova is one of the greatest tennis players of all time. She and her wife, model Julia Lemigova have been married since 2014.

Lemigova joined The Real Housewives of Miami in Season 4, and it didn’t take much time for her to dive into the drama as only housewives can. Viewers also got a glimpse into her life with the tennis superstar, as Navratilova sometimes makes an appearance on the Bravo series.

After Season 5 wrapped, the 18-time Grand Slam winner was diagnosed with breast and throat cancer. She and Lemigova recently appeared on Piers Morgan: Uncensored to talk about her battle with the disease.

What did Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova talk with Piers Morgan about?

The main focus of Navratilova’s emotional interview with Piers Morgan, available on Youtube, was her cancer battle.

“Who has two cancers at the same time?” Navratilova asked. “I was never an underachiever but this is getting ridiculous.” She explained to the host how devastating her double diagnosis was, but lucky that it was caught early.

Navratilova knew she had to be in “game mode” and said, “It’s one of those times that being a champion athlete comes in handy.” She went on to say, “It’s definitely the toughest thing that I’ve ever done,” but her cancer is now in remission.

Lemigova later joined her wife for the interview and spoke to Morgan about how thankful she is that her wife is cancer-free.

Why were fans upset about the Piers Morgan interview?

Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen | Charles Sykes/Bravo

Fans are wondering why Navratilova chose to talk with Morgan because the host has made homophobic comments in the past.

Referring to a kiss between two gay characters on the series EastEnders, Morgan referred to the pair as “yuppie p***s” in a story he wrote for The Sun, noting that the kiss was aired at a time “when millions of children were watching.”

The story was written over 30 years ago but resurfaced on Twitter in 2020. Morgan apologized and said he was “ashamed” of the language he had used. Viewers were not very forgiving and were upset that Navratilova spoke with the talk show host. Lemigova posted a picture of her and her wife with Morgan, and fans were not shy about their feelings.

One user commented, “I’m liking she’s cancer free. Wish it was a pic that didn’t include a homophobic, but ok.” Another said, “Piers Morgan was the worst possible choice.” “Yay about Martina! ❤️ Gross on Piers Morgan,” stated another fan.

Someone else chimed in, “Amazing news about Martina!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ although being someone from the UK my heart sank seeing you both stand with Piers Morgan. His morals are long lost…..I guess in these moments we have to put our feelings aside and celebrate the true warrior!”

How did the ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 5 reunion go?

Every hour spent with The Real Housewives of Miami is HAPPY HOUR! PART ONE of the #RHOM Season 5 Reunion is streaming on @peacock now! #WWHL pic.twitter.com/GM3mslFJ8a — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) March 9, 2023

RHOM recently wrapped up with an explosive Season 5 reunion. Lemigova spoke a bit about her wife’s health, and the women were very supportive.

The castmates also supported Lisa Hochstein in her divorce, but the niceties basically ended there.

Alexia Lepola and Marysol Patton were practically at war with former bestie Adriana de Moura, while Lemigova tried to jump to her defense at the reunion. Larsa Pippen and Nicole Martin also exchanged some harsh words for each other.

Then there was the bizarre letter that de Moura asked host Andy Cohen to read aloud, which ended up being from Marysol’s liver as some kind of joke.

Lemigova ended the reunion by saying, “Miracles happen. Even what’s happening tonight, we never thought we’d have a happy ending, but we did.”

Did they?