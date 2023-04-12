‘RHONJ’ Fans Got a Peak Inside Dolores Catania’s BF Paul Connell’s ‘Breathtaking’ Home — What Does He Do For a Living?

Fans of the hit reality TV show Real Housewives of New Jersey were recently treated to a glimpse of the stunning home belonging to Dolores Catania’s boyfriend, Paul Connell.

The lavish residence left viewers in awe, prompting many to wonder just what kind of work Connell does to afford such a luxurious lifestyle. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Connell’s career and explore just how he manages to maintain such an enviable standard of living.

Dolores Catania and Paul Connell | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Inside the luxurious home owned by ‘RHONJ’ star Dolores Catania’s BF

When it comes to luxurious living, Dolores knows a thing or two. As a mainstay on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, she’s been fortunate enough to call some truly stunning homes her own. But in a recent episode of the show, it was her boyfriend Paul’s residence that left everyone in awe.

With its jaw-dropping architecture and sumptuous décor, Connell’s house was a sight to behold – and it’s no wonder that it had Catania’s co-stars talking.

Paul’s home is the epitome of luxury living, with every inch designed to perfection. The kitchen is a true standout, with a large island that is perfect for entertaining guests.

The living room exudes elegance and sophistication, while the dining room is spacious and welcoming. And if that’s not enough, the beautiful patio boasts a seating area and a dining table, providing the perfect space to relax and unwind.

This is how Paul Connell earns a living

Considering the beauty of Paul’s home, many RHONJ fans were left wondering what he does for a living. As it turns out, Paul has built an impressive career in the electrician world.

According to Linked In, Paulie has been at the helm of Eco Electrical Services LLC, serving as both the president and CEO, since June 2010. The company is a fully licensed and insured electrical contracting firm that is committed to creating a more sustainable future for their clients.

Prior to this role, Paul had a long and successful career in the electrical services industry. From January 2001 to June 2010, he served as the vice president of All-Star Electrical Services, a role that allowed him to hone his skills and expertise in the field.

In terms of his net worth, Paul is estimated to be worth anywhere between $1 and $2 million.

A look at ‘RHONJ’ star Dolores Catania’s relationship with Paul Connell

Love is definitely in the air for Paul and RHONJ star Dolores. The couple first started dating in 2021, and it wasn’t long before they decided to take their relationship to the next level.

On Valentine’s Day of 2022, they made their romance official on Instagram, much to the delight of their fans. Since then, they’ve been going strong, and have become known for their frequent displays of affection on social media.

Paul and Dolores have been jet-setting around the world, and one destination that holds a special place in their hearts is Ireland.

The couple has traveled to the Emerald Isle on multiple occasions, and while they were there, Paul had the opportunity to introduce Dolores to his family.

Fans can catch a glimpse of Paul’s beautiful home when new episodes of the Real Housewives of New Jersey air Tuesdays on Bravo.