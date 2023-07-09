Teresa Giudice's four daughters have all had milestone moments in the last two months, and their mother documented it all. Some fans are concerned about the way the youngest two dress.

Teresa Giudice is no stranger to drama, and she certainly is no stranger to criticism from fans. Since her debut on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2009, her decisions have been divisive, especially regarding her kids. Most recently, Giudice is coming under fire for how she allows her minor daughters to dress. The mother of four has been called out for what fans consider “questionable” style choices she has allowed three times in less than a week.

The Giudice family has been celebrating a lot of milestone moments in recent weeks

A lot has happened for Teresa Giudice’s four daughters recently. Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, graduated from Rutgers in May. In June, Gabriella Giudice, Teresa, and ex-husband, Joe Giudice’s second daughter, wrapped up her high school education.

Audriana Giudice, the baby of the family, is a recent graduate, too. She celebrated her eighth-grade graduation. Milania Giudice might not have graduated from anything, but she, too, had something to celebrate in June. Milania attended more than one prom, and her mom, Teresa, captured the 17-year-old’s looks before she left for her fun nights.

The celebrations led to plenty of Kodak moments, and Teresa documented the big events on Instagram. While many followers supported the Giudice girls, a few took issue with how Teresa allowed her youngest daughters to dress. They sounded off in the comments.

Instagram followers raise concern about the way Teresa Giudice’s daughters dress

While the Giudice girls enjoyed some big celebrations in recent weeks, some family followers are concerned about how the youngest two Giudices are dressing. In late June, some followers commented on Audriana’s graduation look. The 13-year-old Giudice wore a fitted white dress for her graduation celebration. Some followers thought it made her look far older than her years.

More recently, Gia Giudice shared snaps from Gabriella’s graduation on her own Instagram account. Followers quickly noticed that Audriana was wearing a dress with cutouts on the side. Again, they questioned if the rising freshman was dressing too old for her actual age. Bickering broke out in the comments section.

Teresa Giudice with two of her daughters | Ralph Bavaro/Bravo via Getty Images

Audriana isn’t the only Giudice daughter that fans have raised concerns about. In late June, Teresa shared snaps from Milania’s prom season. For the first event, the 17-year-old wore a backless green gown. For the second event, she opted for a sheer sequined dress. Both dresses had fans arguing in the comments. Some followers flooded the comment section with compliments on Milania’s style, while others raised concerns over whether the dress was too risque for a teenager’s prom. The school hosting the events clearly didn’t have an issue, though.

None of the Giudices, including Joe Giudice, have commented on the controversy. After being deported following a prison stint, Joe Giudice now lives in the Bahamas. He and Teresa Giudice divorced in 2020. Teresa Giudice has since remarried.