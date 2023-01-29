‘RHONJ’: How the Giudice and Gorga Kids are Handling the Family Feud

It’s not telling if The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice, and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, will ever reconcile. Fans have watched their family drama play out for more than a decade. But after the Gorgas opted to skip Giudice’s wedding, it appears they may be at the point of no return. Their children have been close cousins despite the family hiccups. But after so much negative press, fans wonder if the Giudice and Gorga children have been able to ignore their parents’ issues.

The Giudice children unfollow Joe and Melissa Gorga on social media

Teresa’s daughters, Gia and Milania Giudice, have been outspoken about their upsetness with their uncle Joe over his comments about their father, Joe Giudice. Since Joe Giudice’s deportation back to Italy, Joe Gorga has been vocal about his disdain for Joe Giudice. According to Joe Gorga, his former brother-in-law caused years of estrangement between him and his now-deceased parents. Joe Gorga also accuses Joe Giudice of mistreating Teresa, which Teresa denies and says her ex only acted out in front of the cameras.

In recent seasons, both Gia and Milania have confronted their uncle over the comments, calling them disparaging and disrespectful. Joe Gorga feels Gia has been disrespectful in his approach. Despite such, he vowed never to speak ill of their father again to keep the peace, but reminds his family and viewers of the hurtful comments Joe Giudice has made about him over the years.

Amid the recent feud between the adults since the wedding debacle, Reality Blurb reports that Gia and Miliania have unfollowed Joe and Melissa on Instagram. The unfollow came after Gia told Us Weekly that she was trying her hardest to keep her distance from the drama, noting that she was “trying to be the bigger person.” but with so much bad press between the family, it’s clear the Giudice girls are loyal to their mom.

Melissa Gorga says her daughter is staying out of the adults’ drama

According to Melissa, while the Giudice kids have said negative things about her and Joe over the years, her three children would never act in such a way. She says she raised her children never to disrespect their aunt and uncles, no matter how old they are. In fact, she prefers that her children stay out of the adults’ disagreement.

Melissa’s daughter Antonia has always had a close relationship with her cousin Milania. Their playdates have been shown on the show, and as they’ve aged, they’ve shared special messages about one another on their respective Instagram pages.

Melissa insists Antonia doesn’t want any part of the family feud. After noticing two of the Giudice girls unfollowed her parents, Melissa revealed on her On Display podcast that Antonia spoke to her about it.

“[She’s] unfazed,” Melissa said, noting Antonia told her, “You know what, Mom? Not your problem, theirs.” Melissa added: “It’s so crazy that she’s just a drama-free [person]. She almost giggles at the drama.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga throw jabs at one another in their taglines for Season 13 of ‘RHONJ’

The drama between the Gorgas and Giudice will be the main event of Season 13. Even the estranged sisters-in-law’s taglines reveal their issues. The 43-year-old Envy by Melissa Gorga owner says in her opener: “You’ll never see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air.” She previously accused Giudice of spreading toxicity in their family.

Giudice, 50, shares her shade, hinting at her finally doing away with the family drama in favor of her new in-laws. “Blood may be thicker than water, but it’s hard to clean when it spills,” the Namaste B$tches podcast host states.