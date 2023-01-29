‘RHONJ’: Inside Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ Luxurious Marital Mansion

Teresa Giudice is still in her love bubble with her new husband, Luis Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is giving fans an inside look into their marital mansion, which is big enough for the full cast to live in. The home is an upgrade from the previous home she raised her four daughters in.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Teresa Giudice was emotional over selling the home she raised her daughters in

When viewers first met Giudice, she was moving into her new dream home with her ex and their daughters that he built from the ground up. Viewers were stunned by their lavish lifestyle, including the Giudice’s furnishing the home with items handmade in Italy, and paying cash for it all.

Much of the custom furniture purchased throughout the years, as seen on the show, was left for the new buyers. It’s unclear if new homeowners kept the furniture or if it was left for staging purposes for showings to potential buyers. Either way, it was a somber experience for Giudice to leave her longtime home.

Source: YouTube

“It’s very weird that this is not going to be our home,” Giudice’s oldest daughter Gia said. “We’ve been here for a very long time,” her mom noted. “There’s so many memories,” Giudice added, before getting emotional thinking about the time she spent at home with her late parents.

“It’s bittersweet,” she told producers in her confessional. “We have lots of beautiful memories,” she said as flashbacks of her and her ex-husband Joe raising their kids played. “But I think kids go off your energy. If they see that their mom is so happy and she knows it’s a good thing for them, they go off of my vibe.”

The ‘RHONJ’ star and Luis Ruelas’ marital mansion has a movie theater, meditation room, gym, and more

Giudice didn’t shed tears for long. Shortly before putting her home on the market, she and her now-husband, Ruelas, began remodeling a mansion they planned on blending their families in. Giudice and Ruelas live in the $3.3 million home with Giudice’s four daughters and one of Ruelas’ sons.

She recently opened her doors to Bravo cameras to view their completed decor. The home is gorgeous, equipped with multiple seven bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and other amenities such as a meditation room for Giudice, a workout room for both fitness buffs, a custom pizza maker in the backyard, and a large pool with water slides. The home has been coined “Clarence Manor.”

Source: YouTube

Their large movie theater is in the home’s basement, where Giudice says they entertain a lot and enjoy mixed drinks and shots. “We love popping popcorn, putting our feet up, relaxing. It’s great that you don’t have to leave the house to go to a movie theater,” she said.

Of her private meditation room, Giudice says it’s where she feels the most peaceful. A statue of buddha is on full display. ​​“This is the room where I sit down and do my journaling. I meditate. I feel very zen, and I feel at peace,” she said.

Their backyard is what she refers to as a personal resort. “Luis loves making pizza, so we got this mosaic pizza oven, custom-made. We all sit down here and have pizza together. There’s enough seating for everyone,” she explained. “We have the beautiful slides, and I love the waterfall. I’m able to mediate out here,” she added of the outdoor space.

What Season 13 of ‘RHONJ’ will show for Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas

A new home isn’t the only thing fans will see in the forthcoming season from Giudice and Ruelas. The OG’s family drama with her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, takes center stage. The newlyweds also have a wedding spinoff special that chronicles the months leading up to her wedding day in Aug. 2022.