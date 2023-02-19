‘RHONJ’: Jacqueline Laurita Opens Up About Reunion With Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans will also remember the horrible fallout of former BFFs, Jacqueline Laurita and Teresa Giudice. For years, the two feuded on and off-screen, and traded nasty jabs in interviews. But in recent years, they’ve exchanged pleasantries in a public forum. It resulted in a meet up that both women are opening up about, and many wonder whether their friendship has been rectified.

Jacqueline Laurita and Teresa Giudice reunite after years of estrangement

Giudice and Laurita’s friendship began to fall apart in Season 4. their final blow came in Season 7. Laurita left the show, promising she wouldn’t return unless certain cast members were long gone, seemingly referring to Giudice. But they recently reunited after the two shared pleasant memories about one another publicly in respective interviews and social media posts.

On her Namaste B$tches podcast, Giudice reflected on being “devastated” over the end of their friendship, likening it to a “friends divorce.” She explained: “I really was sad for a while. [My ex-husband], Joe [Giudice], could tell you.” Despite such, Giudice says she wishes Laurita “nothing but the best.”

She proved so during a linkup with Laurita. “5 hour lunch! Lots to talk about. Lots of laughs too! Reunited, and it feels so good!” Giudice, 50, captioned an Instagram post of the pair posing at Cipriani Las Vegas. Laurita moved to Vegas permanently after leaving the show. She also shared videos on her Instagram Stories of the outing, and it appears Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, was also in attendance.

The former ‘RHONJ’ star opens up about reunion with Teresa Giudice and denies claims she’s returning to the show

Fans have their theories about why Giudice and Laurita are getting chummy again. Many believe its due to both of them having a shared enemy: Giudice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. Laurita has blamed Gorga for the demise of her friendship with Giudice. And Giudice and Gorga haven’t been on speaking terms since Gorga skipped Giudice’s wedding. Laurita denies that Gorga is the reason for their reunion.

In an Instagram caption of a photo of her and Laurita from their reunion, Laurita opened up about seeing her old pal. “5 hour lunch! Lots to talk about. Lots of laughs too! Reunited, and it feels so good!” she wrote in part. Regarding speculation about a sinister plot against Gorga, Laurita called BS. “No, our friendship rekindling has nothing to do with our mutual disdain for Melissa. Teresa and I had a great friendship BEFORE the show, and now that all the stress, toxicity, outside influences, and pressures from being on a show together are gone, and life is good for both of us, it is easier to forgive and maintain a friendship,” she added.

Laurita also says she has no interest in returning to the show. She claims she’s moving to California this summer.

Teresa Giudice says she reached out to Jacqueline Laurita for their reunion because they have a lot of similarities

While Laurita says Gorga isn’t a common denominator in their reason for meeting, Giudice said otherwise during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. But she says it’s not the main reason for their meetup. Instead, Giudice says enough time has passed for them to move on. She also notes her and Laurita both have autistic sons named Nicholas and Giudice wanted to bond over their shared experiences.