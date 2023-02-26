‘RHONJ’: Jennifer Aydin Defends Bringing Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumors to the Show

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has enough drama within her own family to deal with. But it doesn’t stop her co-stars, namely Jennifer Aydin, from creating more chaos. This season, Aydin brings the group a rumor about Gorga cheating on her husband. In a recent interview, Aydin defended her decision to do so.

Rumors surface about Melissa Gorga cheating on her husband during Season 13

There have been many rumors about the Gorgas’ marriage since they joined the show in Season 3. Questions about whether Melissa is a gold digger ran rampant in earlier seasons. But a damaging rumor about Melissa having an affair spread this time around.

Melissa allegedly was spotted being inappropriate with actor Nick Barrotta. But according to sources close to the Gorgas, they laughed off the rumor. The two are said to be friends with Barrotta. He is also married.

Barotta was said to be shocked by the rumors. “This is just completely ridiculous,” a source told the Daily Mail about the rumors. “Nick and his wife Liz have been close friends with the Gorgas for years… There is absolutely zero truth to this nasty rumor, and it’s comical that it even needs to be addressed.”

Why Jennifer Aydin says she brought up the Melissa Gorga cheating rumor on the show

Aydin and Gorga have never been close friends. Gorga has accused Aydin of deliberabtely targeting her and starting drama. This season is no different, but Gorga’s marriage is the target. In the Season 13 trailer, Aydin tells newcomer Danielle Cabral that she heard from a friend that Gorga cheated on her husband. “He saw Melissa in the backseat, and she was making out with another guy,” Aydin claimed.

Aydin told Page Six that she learned of the alleged cheating during an off-camera meeting that Gorga’s sister-in-law Teresa Giudice was also present in. “I’m repeating something,” Aydin told the outlet, adding that she heard the information from an old friend of Margaret Josephs. “She’s telling me things that Margaret has told her. Why is Margaret telling her these things?” she asked.

Despite bringing the rumor to the show, Aydin says she didn’t believe the rumor. “Me saying this about Melissa, I’m not saying that it’s true. I don’t know it to be true, I don’t believe it to be true,” she said. “What I’m trying to say is we need to just tread lightly when it comes to Margaret because this is how she gossips within her circle of friends. At that point in time, we got one of Margaret’s ex-best friends going rogue. f I don’t do it, someone else will…I don’t want to hide things when we’re filming, I want to be authentic to what’s going on in real life, and this was going on in real life.”

The cheating rumor rpeortedly marks the final straw in Melissa Gorga’s relationship with her sister-in-law

Per reports, Gorga is confronted with the alleged cheating rumor during the finale taping. When she discovers Giudice was aware of the rumors, she flips, and it’s her final straw in her rollercoaster relationship with Giduice. Multiple outlets report that as a result of Giudice’s alleged involvement in the rumor, the Gorgas skipped Giudice’s August 2022 wedding.