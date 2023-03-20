‘RHONJ’: Joe Gorga Says He and Melissa Gorga Still Have Lots of Sex

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Joe and Melissa Gorga have one of the longest marriages in reality television history, and they have been on the show for over a decade. The couple appears to be very much in love. And according to Joe, their sex life is spicy.

Joe Gorga says the key to his and Melissa Gorga’s marriage is their active sex life

The Gorgas have been married for nearly 19 years. They are one of reality television’s longest-lasting marriages. Many viewers want the answer to their marriage, and Joe says it’s because they stay busy. In an interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Joe says they still having tons of sex.

“I mean, you got to do it,” he said. “Listen, if you don’t do it, you walk around, and you become roommates. I don’t want a roommate that costs me a lot of money.” He says that if they didn’t their relationship could get stale. “What happens is when you do it, then you walk downstairs the next day … and you touch each other. But if you don’t, you’re like, ‘Hey, how are you doing? Did you pay that bill?’”

But Melissa says it wasn’t always like that. In fact, she made him wait for a few months into them dating before they had sex. “I took her out … I wanted her so bad, but I wouldn’t touch her,” Joe then explained. “I played with her. I would have her come over, and I would give her a little kiss.” He continued, noting, “I wanted to touch her … I wanted to go to second base so bad, but then I said ‘go home.’”

He previously said Melissa Gorga proved herself early in their relationship because his family didn’t like her

The couple has been married since 2006, and they have three children together. His sister Teresa has been open about feeling like Joe moved fast in their relationship, proposing to Melissa after just six months of dating. Teresa and Melissa’s rollercoaster relationship has been a major storyline on RHONJ since Joe and Melissa joined the cast in Season 3.

Joe opened up about how difficult it was getting his family to accept Melissa in his interview with Page Six. “My mother was rough on her, my dad was rough on her,” he admitted. With sarcasm, he added, “and my sister was great!”

He says Melissa “took a beating” in the early days of their marriage. Melissa would probably argue she’s taken a beating their entire marriage. “She’s a good woman, and then she married into an old-school Italian family, and she took a beating — she did,” he added. “And that’s why I respect her and love her because, you know what, she’s the best.”

Melissa Gorga shares the secret to her happy marriage with Joe Gorga

The Envy by Melissa Gorga boutique owner has her own reasons why their marriage has lasted so long. She recently appeared on E! News and gave a reflective response on their lasting marriage.

“We’re almost married for 18 years at this point, and I feel like only the first five of them were not on reality TV. So I think we’re doing a good job of navigating right now, for being on television for this long, and really showcasing – there’s a public opinion that’s always good and bad – so to make yourself vulnerable and to put your marriage out there is not always easy but we do it,” she explained. “We’re all about family. And I think people can see that when they look at Joe and I and the kids. They know that we’re a family-based couple. And at the end of the day, it’s about us. It’s about the five of us.”