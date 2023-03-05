‘RHONJ’: Kathy Wakile Reveals Why She is No Longer a Cast Member

It’s been years since The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Kathy Wakile has been in front of the camera. In fact, Wakile has been open about it never being her intention of being on the show. She’s said numerous times that she had no idea she was auditioning to be on the show. Once she was cast, despite the platform the show awarded, it wasn’t an enjoyable experience. She feuded with her family. And not being able to stop the circus was one of the reasons she says she quit the show.

Kathy Wakile reveals to Instagram user why she is no longer on the show

Wakile joined the show in Season 3. Her issues with her cousin, Teresa Giudice, were heavily chronicled on the show. Despite her estrangement from Giudice, she remained close to Giudice’s brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga.

She left the show after one final appearance in Season 7. The decision came after a tense sit-down with Giudice. But she’s missed by fans. However, it doesn’t mean she misses the show.

In an Instagram comment shared by @allabouttrh, the pastry chef addressed a fan’s comment asking why she’s not on the show anymore. “My problem is I never rehearse what I’m about to say, like a lot of people,” she wrote. “So sometimes when I’m trying to get my point across I fumble with the right words.” She added: “My reality is what I signed up for, I wasn’t changing that to make a ‘good story’ or ‘good TV’ like many [castmates] do.”

Wakile went on to explain how her former co-stars seemingly live in a bubble. “After being on a reality show for a while many people get caught up in that life and want/need to stay in that world, so they manufacture ‘reality’ to be interesting,” she continued. “I am me. I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten wise, I’ve grown, and I keep learning each day is a blessing. Thank God.”

The moment Kathy Wakile knew it was time to quit the show

In the tense sitdown with Giudice, Wakile tried to make amends for their past drama, but Giudice wasn’t having it. The RHONJ OG made it clear that moving forward in peace was not an option for her.

In an interview with Bravo, Wakile spoke on the importance of the meeting with Giudice, explaining, “It was just that I didn’t want to play anymore. I didn’t want to engage anymore. It wasn’t getting resolved. Nobody wants to see this anymore. People want to know that there’s hope for a resolution.”

Unfortunately, it didn’t go as planned. And Giudice made a comment that was the final straw for Wakile. Giudice told Wakile she wanted to “cut the cancer” out of her life. Wakile was stunned by her cousin’s analogy, considering her daughter’s past history with cancer and the overall implication that she was a problem.

“I’m done with filming, done with this relationship…nobody calls me cancer, [I’m] just done because I’m far from it,” Wakile declared.