‘RHONJ’ Pause Could Cause Melissa Gorga to Lose Her Job – and Why the New ‘RHONY’ Doesn’t Work, Carlos King Predicts

Famed showrunner and executive producer Carlos King predicts massive shifts in the Real Housewives Bravoverse. He believes that if The Real Housewives of New Jersey is put on pause, it could mean curtains for Melissa Gorga.

King also isn’t vibing with the new version of The Real Housewives of New York City. He shared why the entirely new cast doesn’t work for him, but admitted that RHONY is executive producer Andy Cohen’s favorite show within the franchise.

‘RHONJ’ pause could mean Melissa Gorga won’t return

“In the history of Housewives, there have only been two pauses. New York City and Beverly Hills. New York isn’t even coming back with the same original cast There goes that example, right? Lisa Rinna, call it what you want. Dismissed. She left. Whatever,” he dished on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

“After a pause from Beverly Hills, I think now it’s more evident that it’s Melissa Gorga’s time to go. That’s my thinking,” he said. “It’s funny because apparently, Melissa Gorga said on her podcast, ‘I don’t run away from things. I’m not quitting the Real Housewives.’ I’m like, look, girl, no one said you were quitting. Like, girl, we know you’re not quitting. We know that what we’re saying is you will be let go.”

“So this is gonna be the funny part. Lisa Rinna stated, it was her decision, which we all know is BS. Love you, Lisa, we miss you. Come back to the show. It was BS. So when Melissa gets let go, she can hide behind the press release of ‘I decided to leave.’ No girl, you told us you’re not a quitter and you don’t run away. So it’s sad to me that Melissa isn’t as smart as I wanted her to be because you should have tried to save face and not say anything.”

Carlos King isn’t interested in the new ‘RHONY’

“I actually cared about Miami coming back. Cause I like the show. I never understood why people didn’t gravitate towards it. Seasons one and two or three,” he reflected.

“But look, as of today, I am not interested in [the new RHONY],” King admitted. “I’m going to watch the premiere. And that’s the only thing I can promise you. I’m just being honest, based on who I’ve seen in the cast. I’m sort of like, I like to see middle age women fight.”

Adding, “I like my Shannon Beadors. I like my Vicki Gunvalsons I like my Ramonas. The Countess. Because they have so much life. You know, I don’t wanna see a group of influencers. If I wanted to watch a group of influencers, I would go on Snapchat, I would go on TikTok. I don’t care about your fashions being great. That doesn’t excite me when I heard it be described as different.”

Why doesn’t ‘RHONY’ work, according to Carlos King

“And this is one thing I know for sure, New York was Andy’s favorite show,” King said. “He would have a twinkle in his eye when he would host the reunions. You could tell the difference between me talking about Atlanta and Potomac. Like there’s a twinkle, there’s a smile. I smile big.”

“So to know that this used to be your favorite show with these iconic women, Sonja Morgan, Ramona, Luann, Bethenny, Jill right? And to know that you now have to watch episodes of these f***ing influencers who you have to care about. It’s one thing to care about one new person, you have to care about five new women,” he said.

“And let’s be honest here, it’s equivalent to watching a brand new show about a group of women as if it could have been on BET,” he said. “You know what I mean? Like, it is another network. And listen if he feels that way about it that’s obviously his world. I think it’s safe to say that we’re all going to feel that way. And that’s why I said, I said a year ago to Eboni K Williams, that, what you wanna call it, reboot, whatever should have been on Peacock.”