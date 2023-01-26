‘RHONJ’ Season 13: Everything We Know About Newbie and Self-Proclaimed ‘Boujie Mama’ Danielle Cabral

Real Housewives of New Jersey is back for season 13, and there have been some new additions to the cast. For the first time since season 9, there’s actually been a bit of a shake-up in the core group. One of the newest full-timers is Danielle Cabral, aka “the Boujie Mama,” who is no stranger to reality TV. Here’s everything we know about the RHONJ newbie.

‘RHONJ’ star Danielle Cabral | Andrew Eccles/Bravo

Danielle Cabral is one of two new full-time cast members in ‘RHONJ’ Season 13

The ladies from the Garden State are back for another season, with a few changes. Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin have all returned as full-timers, while Jackie Goldschneider is now just a “friend” of the series while she recovers from her eating disorder.

Joining the RHONJ full-time cast are Cabral and Rachel Fuda, a close friend of Gorga’s. CEO and co-founder of luxury shoe brand F. Major, Jennifer Fessler, will be joining the cast as a “friend” of Josephs.

Everything we know about self-proclaimed ‘Boujie Mama’ Danielle Cabral

Cabral is a wife and mom-of-two who has built a successful career outside of the home. She’s been married to her husband, Nate, for 10 years. And they have two kids together — son Dominic and daughter Valentina. In 2018, she started Bouie Kidz, an eccentric, New Jersey-based clothing boutique for young children.

When it comes to her personality, “everything is over the top,” a Bravo press release said. “Whether it’s her home, business, parenting, or friendships, Danielle loves to be extra.”

She’s been a Jersey girl for several years, but she’s actually from Staten Island. In fact, Cabral made her reality TV debut on MTV when she starred in True Life: I’m A Staten Island Girl. It was the series’ most-watched episode, and it led to some hosting gigs in New York City.

Eventually, Cabral moved to LA to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. She made some connections and appeared in some indie films and TV shows, and she also met her husband.

After they married, the couple ended up back on the East Coast to start their life together. In 2012, they starred in the HGTV series Family Under Construction.

What will Danielle Cabral bring to ‘RHONJ’ in Season 13?

When Cabral makes her RHONJ debut, Bravo says that fans can expect to find her struggling with the broken relationship she has with her brother. This motivates her to use the experience to broker peace between Teresa and Melissa. But it looks like she’s going to end up causing tension in the group instead.

The focus of the season will likely be the family drama between Teresa, Melissa, and Joe Gorga. Teresa’s brother and sister-in-law didn’t attend her wedding to Luis Ruelas, and fans want to know why. Teresa’s wedding will not be part of RHONJ season 13, though. Instead, there will be a separate Bravo special for the event.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres Tuesday, Feb 7, on Bravo with a 75-minute supersized episode. Each week, new episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.