‘RHONJ’: The Surprising Thing That Makes Melissa Gorga the ‘Most Mad’

As a star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Melissa Gorga is one of the buzziest celebs on Bravo. Outspoken and popular, Gorga never hesitates to open up about what’s on her mind. Her high-profile relationship with her husband, Joe Gorga, and her series of feuds with other housewives always keep her name in the headlines.

However, Gorga doesn’t have time for drama when it comes to a healthy lifestyle. In fact, even though Gorga has been open about her love for a balanced diet and a disciplined fitness routine, she also likes to eat at a certain time every day — as she revealed in a recent episode of her podcast.

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Melissa Gorga revealed what makes her the ‘most mad’

Melissa Gorga | Bravo/Contributor

Filming a reality TV show can be risky, and being a part of a show like The Real Housewives of New Jersey would be enough to keep anyone on edge, especially during confrontational scenes. However, Melissa Gorga admitted in an episode of her On Display with Melissa Gorga podcast that it’s actually a rather unexpected thing that makes her “the most mad.”

“When production doesn’t feed me, and it’s been a minute, and they’re like holding out … I lose my s****,” Gorga told her guest, Dolores Catania. “I get hungry. I get very hungry.”

Catania agreed, telling Gorga, “There is no one hangrier than Melissa Gorga. She gets nasty. I’ve seen you mad, but I’ve probably seen you very close to the most being mad when you’re hungry.”

What does Gorga do to stay fit?

Even though Gorga loves food, it is also important to her to maintain a healthy lifestyle. In an interview with Life & Style Magazine, Gorga revealed, “I have always been that girl who keeps up with myself. I have made fitness and eating right a part of my lifestyle. I never go on any fad diets and just try to keep it consistent throughout the year.”

Gorga told Women’s Health that she feels better when she eats right and works out. “I feel better when I eat healthy. If I don’t work out for a week or two, I feel miserable,” the reality star said. “I do a lot of lifting. I don’t do that much cardio, because I run around so much.”

In general, Gorga tries to work out four times a week for a full hour at a time. While she does tend to avoid cardio, she focuses extra hard on workouts that target her glutes and core.

Melissa Gorga tries to follow a balanced diet

Gorga also gave Women’s Health a closer look at her daily meal plan, revealing that she tends to avoid carbs and always practices portion control.

Gorga said that she often eats grilled chicken or a turkey sandwich after a strenuous session at the gym and that she fuels up with meat and vegetables for dinner. Even though she’s a big star, she also cooks for her family most nights — and gathers with her family every Sunday to enjoy a traditional Italian meal.

Even though she’s in a good place these days, when she and her husband operated their short-lived restaurant, Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza, it was very challenging to stay healthy and fit. “The food was so amazing there,” the RHONJ star said. “Instead of cooking, I would just say, ‘Let’s run over there and eat real quick.'”

Ultimately, the restaurant closed after less than a year, and Gorga was back to her usual healthy lifestyle.