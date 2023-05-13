‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Reveals that Trips Filmed for the Show Are More Work Than Fun

From the outside looking in, the lives of the cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey look pretty glamorous and fun. Sure, there’s plenty of drama, gossip, and plot twists that make watching reality TV worthwhile. But at the end of the day, they seem to live great lives, complete with frequent exotic vacations.

But if what RHONJ star Teresa Giudice says about the cast trips is true, perhaps fans have less to be envious of than they might think.

‘More work than fun’: what ‘Real Housewives’ cast trips are really like

Giudice appeared on a podcast episode of Namaste B$tches. She shared some behind-the-scenes details about everything that really goes into making cast trips happen.

“I heard on the next season you guys are going to Ireland,” one of the hosts said, which Giudice confirmed. She said she had never been to Ireland before, adding that she would have preferred being at the beach.

“This is the thing,” Giudice said. “These trips are not fun. They’re maybe a little fun, but it’s a lot of work.

“Because you have the camera in your face all day long?” asked the host.

“Yeah, so that’s the thing,” Giudice replied. “Even if we go to an island, it’s not like we’re going to enjoy it anyway.” She added that she actually was excited to see Ireland once, and she was glad she got to experience it even though she doesn’t think she’ll ever go back.

How the ‘Real Housewives’ cast trips are planned

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

A cast trip to Ireland might seem random, but a lot of planning goes into making each trip happen. But how does it work? Giudice clarified on the podcast.

The host asked if the producers suggested the destinations.

“No,” Giudice said. “We give them suggestions, and then they pick. We were going to go to Turkey because Jennifer; she’s Turkish. Maybe we’ll go there next year. I’d love to go to Turkey,”

It was Dolores, she added, who made the suggestion that the group go to Ireland. Apparently, she had just visited and thought it would make a great cast trip destination.

But are the trips mandatory for the cast? “They like a cast trip,” Giudice said. “You know, when you’re all together, that’s when shit happens,” she added with a laugh.

Families and groups of friends traveling together doesn’t always go smoothly, so a cast of housewives traveling with a camera crew, alcohol, and (sometimes) grudges will definitely bring out the drama.

The top cast trips on ‘Real Housewives’

The cast trips may be more work than fun, but that doesn’t mean the fans don’t get envious of some of the destinations everyone gets to see. The cast has been treated to some fantastic vacations over the years.

In Season 9, they went to the Bahamas, while Season 3 took them to Punta Cana. Season 4’s California wine-country trip was memorable, and Milan and Cabo San Lucas have also made the list.

The group arrived in Ireland on the show’s April 11th episode, where they learned they stay at the gorgeous Ballinlough Castle. Even if it was more work than fun, it couldn’t have been too bad.