‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Says Danielle Staub Is Actually ‘Sweet’ and ‘Very Misunderstood’

Reality stars like the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are definitely encouraged to play up their more dramatic qualities and deliver quality content. However, for the most part, they’re still allowed to be themselves.

However, that doesn’t mean some of the characters aren’t misunderstood. Someone can appear kind on TV and be rude in person, or in the case of Danielle Staub, she can actually be much sweeter in real life — at least according to Teresa Giudice.

Teresa Giudice clears the air about Danielle Staub

It all started when RHONJ star Teresa Giudice appeared on her Namaste B$tches podcast and was asked about the drama that goes down during the reunions. The host referred to a time when Giudice “freaking shoved Andy on his ass,” meaning the 2010 incident where Giudice screamed and shoved Cohen during a reunion episode where she claimed to hate Staub.

“No, really, nothing ever happened at our reunions,” Giudice said before the host reminded her: “Like I said, except for you throwing Andy down into the chair!”

Giudice said she never meant to shove Cohen, calling it “so wrong.” She said Cohen never threatened her with any trouble or legal action, adding that it was “a long time ago.”

“He saw how upset I was,” Giudice said of Cohen. Giudice said Staub was one of the people who spread the lie that Giudice didn’t meet her nephew when he was born.

“I spoke to her recently,” Giudice said, referring to Staub. “Me and her always end up talking. She was very nice, and she’s so sweet.”

Giudice said that Staub is always sweet and is “very misunderstood,” saying she’s “always had fun with her going out.” Clearly, these two have buried the hatchet.

Past drama between Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub

While it’s wonderful that these two ladies get along now, that wasn’t always the case. They’ve had a few famous fights over the years, not only at that infamous reunion.

During the finale of Season 1 of RHONJ, Giudice got so angry at Staub that she flipped a table at her own dinner party. After finding a book called Cop Without a Badge, which alleged Staub was once involved with drug trafficking and prostitution, the ladies ostracized her.

During the dinner party, Staub placed the book on the table and confronted the cast about the talks behind her back. Things escalated quickly, and Giudice got so mad that she flipped a table. It’s become one of the most infamous moments in Bravo history.

Giudice and Staub repaired their friendship behind the scenes

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub in 2019 | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Staub quit the show twice, once after Season 2 and again after she tried returning in Season 8. She even admitted Giudice was the reason she wasn’t on the show, even though she wasn’t the only one who had issues with her. The ladies have since patched up their friendship off-camera.