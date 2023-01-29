‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Says She Was ‘Devastated’ by the End of Friendship With Jacqueline Laurita

It’s been some time since The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have seen Jacqueline Laurita on the show. Once viewed as overly emotional and passive, she surprised many with her verbal spats with Teresa Giudice and her lashing out at Melissa Gorga in her final season. She once vowed never to be friends with Giudice again after their fallout, and Giudice felt the same. But the OG has had a change of heart, admitting her and Laurita’s fallout crushed her and that she’s open to mending things in the future.

Teresa Giudice says she was devastated over friendship ending with Jacqueline Laurita

Giudice and Laurita were close friends for a decade before things began to crack in Season 5. After Laurita caught herself in the middle of Giudice’s family drama with her brother and sister-in-law Joe Melissa Gorga, and her cousin Kathy Wakile, Giudice questioned Laurita’s loyalty. Things escalated further after Laurita questioned Giudice about her legal issues. Their fallout caused major accusations between the two families, and it hasn’t been resolved.

While discussing her relationship with Laurita on her Namaste B$tches podcast, Giudice says their fallout happened “on camera,” hinting that she was blindsided. She also says that she was “devastated” by the fallout and likened it to a divorce.

Despite their issues, Giudice has stated publicly that she’s open to making amends with Laurita as so much time has passed for both of them to heal from the hurt. She also wishes Laurita well, as Laurita has relocated to the west coast in Las Vegas since leaving the show for good in Season 7.

Jacqueline Laurita hints that Melissa Gorga played a role in her fallout with Teresa Giudice

Laurita has stated that Giudice’s controlling issues, manipulative behavior, and upsetness over her becoming friends with Melissa caused their relationship to go downhill. But in a recent Q&A chat with fans on Instagram, she says Melissa contributed to their fallout as well.

“Melissa spoke poorly of Teresa when they appeared to be good, and no, I don’t believe she ever liked Teresa or wanted Teresa and I to be close again,” she said in an Instagram post, per Reality Blurb. “Everyone was just playing the TV game.”

Once Giudice and Laurita began to reconcile in Season 7, she says Melissa put a bug in her ear to keep her distance from Giudice. “When I told Melissa about it, she acted weird and reminded me not to trust it because Teresa really hated me, and I needed to remember that. I told her that she was probably right, but I’d rather have her fake it and be fun like that, rather than fighting with me,” she added.

Jacqueline Laurita dishes on whether or not she’d return to ‘RHONJ’

Laurita left the show after her Season 7 fallout with Giudice and Gorga, and she admitted that she felt slighted when she was offered a minimal role in Season 8. Since relocating back west, being on RHONJ is the furthest thing from her mind. But with her sister-in-law participating in Ultimate Girls’ Trip, many wonder if she’d ever return. She previously said she’d only return in a full-time capacity and with a whole new cast.