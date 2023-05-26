‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Are in the Throes of the Gorga Family Feud

Teresa Giudice, who was born Teresa Gorga, has been the star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey since the show started back in 2009. Her brother, Joe Gorga, joined the show alongside his wife, Melissa, in season 3, and Teresa and her sibling have had nothing short of a rocky relationship. While the two got along for several seasons after Teresa and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, went to jail, things started going south by season 12, and at the end of season 13, Teresa and her brother were no longer on speaking terms.

Unlike the siblings’ previous feud, the kids are now heavily involved as well. And RHONJ fans are even picking on Teresa’s daughters on social media.

Teresa Giudice with her four daughters | Manny Carabel/Getty Images for ABA

Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga can’t seem to get along

Teresa and her younger brother, who she used to affectionately call “Joey,” grew up in an incredibly close Italian family in Paterson, New Jersey. However, when Joe met Melissa, things soured between him and Teresa. Teresa and Melissa didn’t get along well from the start, though the reasoning has always been a bit unclear. Teresa seems to think Melissa has been out to get her from the beginning, and Melissa has always doubled down on the idea that Teresa is the one who has caused so many problems.

At the end of the day, Melissa seems to be the root cause of the drama, but whether it’s Teresa giving her too hard of a time or Melissa truly trying to bring Teresa down is a chicken-or-the-egg tale as old as time.

Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, and Teresa Giudice | Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Teresa Giudice’s daughters are involved in the feud, too

When Teresa and Joe were feuding several years ago, the kids were still quite young and not involved in the drama. The Gorgas and Giudices tried their best to keep sweet for the cousins, who all had a close relationship (Joe and Melissa share two sons and a daughter, while Teresa and her ex share four daughters). However, in seasons 12 and 13, Teresa’s oldest daughter, Gia, a recent college graduate, started involving herself in the drama.

Gia and her uncle had an on-camera fight during season 12, and while they eventually made up, Gia lost her cool in season 13 when she learned her aunt and uncle weren’t attending Teresa’s wedding to Louie Ruelas. “It’s over … for me and my sisters,” Gia said during her confessional. And on the wedding day, Teresa’s daughters cried over the mention of their uncle’s name — they’re all clearly heavily aware of the tension within the family.

Gia recently posted a photo to Instagram of her younger sister, Gabriella, who announced that she plans to attend the University of Michigan. Melissa’s fans took to Gia’s post to write hateful comments about the Giudices, suggesting they copy everything the Gorgas do.

“Copying Melissa huh,” one person wrote after Gabriella received a “bed party” (decorating someone’s bed with all kinds of goodies from their new school) just like Antonia previously received after announced she’s attending the University of Delaware.

“Looks like she copied Melissa daughter [sic] Instagram right down to the balloons. She is so sad,” someone else said.

“Jailbird has no brains that’s why she coped The Queen,” another person wrote, referring to Teresa copying Melissa’s bed party idea for her daughter.

Kids have always been considered off limits to all of the housewives; despite any kind of feud, kids are never to be brought up. However, fans have taken it upon themselves to attack Teresa’s kids, which can only mean things are likely to get even messier between the two families.