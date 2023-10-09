Rumors are swirling that ‘RHONY’ reboot star Sai De Silva’s now husband was married to another woman when they got together.

Sai De Silva, one of the newest faces on the Real Housewives of New York, has quickly captured attention, though not always favorably. Her recent conflicts with crowd-favorite Jessel Taank have turned the spotlight on her, and rumors about her marriage have fueled the fire.

While Sai openly discusses her family and children, she’s noticeably tight-lipped about her relationship with her husband, David Craig. This conspicuous silence around her marital origins has fans and critics alike buzzing with speculation.

Fans hit Sai De Silva with a rumor about how she met her husband

In the realm of the Real Housewives of New York, more visibility doesn’t necessarily equate to popularity or success. Sometimes, it can spotlight some less-than-stellar qualities in the cast.

Take Sai, who has quickly earned a reputation as the show’s antagonist, particularly after clashing with the crowd-favorite Jessel.

During a recent episode, Jessel attempted to mend fences and extend an olive branch to Sai. However, Sai’s patience was already stretched thin when Jessel showed up more than 40 minutes late for her peace-making effort.

This irritable reaction from Sai did not sit well with viewers, and it wasn’t long before the rumor mill kicked into gear about her.

Viewers were more than willing to arm Jessel with gossip against Sai, suggesting Sai might have been involved with David while he was married to his first wife.

“Jessel next time you see Sai, ask her about how she took her husband from his ex wife and got knocked up while working at his bar” one user wrote, adding “you didnt hear that from me though..”

A closer look at the rumors surrounding the ‘RHONY’ star

It’s important to stress that the ongoing whisperings about Sai’s relationship with her husband remain unconfirmed and speculative.

As of now, the only shred of evidence fueling these claims comes from a now-deleted tweet. This fact begs further questions about the tweet’s initial credibility.

Yet, this shortage of concrete proof has not dissuaded RHONY fans, especially on TikTok, from fully engaging in the gossip.

Several individuals couldn’t hide their enthusiasm for seeing Sai’s public image potentially crumble. Others argued that such dramatic turns breathe life into this reality TV franchise.

“Oh I’m here for the Sai takedown,” one person wrote, while another added, “This is the kind of thing we need more of from this franchise.”

Fans of Jessel felt frustrated, voicing that she was not given a fair chance to narrate her side of things on the show.

Another admirer added to the speculation storm by actively soliciting gossip about another cast member, Erin Lichy, showing that the rumor mill is not limited to Sai.

Sai De Silva opens up about her family life

Sai has kept tight-lipped about rumors about her spouse, especially during her rookie season on RHONY.

In stark contrast, she’s unreserved about her kids, London and Rio. This Brooklyn-based mom provides for her children and brings them into her creative world.

Both kids were introduced to Bravo audiences in the inaugural episode of RHONY’s 14th season, and Sai frequently showcases them on her style-centric blog and on her Instagram, @scoutthecity.

After marrying David, Sai welcomed London in September 2011. Post-motherhood, she ignited her career by launching her blog, Scout in the City.

Although she didn’t set out to become a blogger, her popular content with London gave her recognition.

Her younger child, Rio, born in April 2017, has become the family’s little comedian. In August 2023, Sai shared a poignant moment about Rio’s growth, capturing her mixed emotions on Instagram Stories.

New episodes of the RHONY reboot air Sunday nights on Bravo.