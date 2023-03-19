‘RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel Thinks Anna Wintour Didn’t Invite the Kardashians to the 2023 Met Gala to ‘Class It Up’

The 2023 Met Gala is set to take place on the first Monday in May with the theme in “In Honor of Karl,” in remembrance of Chanel and Fendi creative director Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019. The Kardashians have reportedly been left off the guest list by Vogue director and chair of the the Met’s Costume Institute, Anna Wintour. The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel weighed in on the rumors and shared her thoughts on why Kim and the rest of the family have allegedly been snubbed.

Bethenny Frankel | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

The Kardashians aren’t invited to the 2023 Met Gala

Sources told Page Six in March 2023 that Anna Wintour is tightening up the list for the 2023 Met Gala, with part of those not making the cut including the Kardashian family.

Kim Kardashian’s controversial wearing of Marilyn Monroe’s famous “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown (and reported ruining of the garment) might have played a factor in the decision.

Bethenny Frankel thinks Anna Wintour didn’t invite the Kardashians on purpose

Former The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel shared her thoughts on the reports in a March 2023 post on her TikTok.

“What does it mean in the world of fashion?” she said of the Kardashians’ reported exclusion. “Fashion, if you look it up in the dictionary, means a particular trend or style, but fashion has come to mean power, entertainment, media, front row fashion wee,politics in many cases. And Anna Wintour … is the HBIC of the fashion industry. And she decides how the fashion industry is going to respond to social issues.”

“So now we’re in a situation where people want a Kardashian intervention,” she continued. “We’re in a situation where people want a Kardashian cleanse. And Anna Wintour included Kim Kardashian via Kanye, who was fashion-adjacent, in to the Met Ball probably a decade ago, and then other family members followed, and last year it was a full Karadshian circus, and perhaps she included them when they were at the peak of their fame, the crests of their fame, and before Kanye was called a racist and before people had kind of gotten full.”

Anna Wintour might have had to make a business decision about the 2023 Met Gala guest list

Frankel went on to explain that Wintour “sometimes gets pushback from the [Met] museum about things she wants to do,” adding, that the Costume Institute “is about the preservation and the education and the honoring of fashion.”

“Who is one of the most fashionable icons in history? Marilyn Monroe,” she went on. “From her body type to her fashion choices. And the most famous dress she’s ever worn is the dress that Kim Kardashian wore last year and altered and allegedly damaged.”

“Maybe Anna, as a businesswoman which she is, and the HBIC, she needed to make a choice when the Kardashians were unavoidable,” she concluded. “Maybe she sold past the point of ‘yes.’ Maybe she got all the juice out of that lemon and now she wants to class it up.”