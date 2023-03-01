‘RHOP’ Chris Bassett Calls Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant Hiding Juan’s Cheating Scandal ‘Disgusting’

The Real Housewives of Potomac will air the final part of the reunion special for Season 7 on March 5. For the first time since the start of the season, Chris Bassett will confront Gizelle Bryant about the damaging allegations she made against him. While Bassett is happy that he’s been vindicated by production footage and more, he’s disappointed in the overall storyline being created. He’s moreso disgusted by the potential of Bryant and Dixon fabricating the story to keep Dixon’s now-husband Juan’s cheating scandal under wraps.

Robyn Dixon admits she didn’t share Juan Dixon’s cheating scandal on the show amid Chris Bassett being used as a storyline in Season 7

Juan was accused of cheating on Robyn during the current season, as well as in previous seasons. Karen Huger came forward with allegations that he was seen publicly with another woman, and that Robyn was aware of the situation, which the Dixons denied.

In an episode of her Reasonably Shady podcast that aired after the season ended, Robyn admitted to Juan inappropriately communicating with another woman. She claimed that he began conversing on social media with a woman from Canada. The woman came to Maryland, claiming she did so to visit Juan, and provided a hotel receipt showing that Juan paid for the room. But Robyn says the woman is lying.

According to Robyn, Juan told her the woman visited Maryland because she was dating a Baltimore Ravens player. The woman reportedly lost her credit card in a casino and called Juan for help. Robyn claims Juan paid for the woman’s room out of kindness, and that nothing happened. She says she believes Juan’s story because the woman has tried to extort them financially and make herself famous via an attachment to Juan.

Simultaneously, Robyn stated that the woman contacted her friend and co-star, Bryant, with the same information. Viewers have been pissed due to Robyn not being forthright about her own drama as Bryant brought fake accusations to the season about Bassett trying to get with her and other women.

Chris Bassett says it’s disgusting that Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant hid the truth about Juan Dixon while he was lied on

Robyn’s antics have been heavily scrutinized on the show. Though she admitted she didn’t believe Bassett tried to get with Bryant, she insisted that Bryant was uncomfortable by their interaction. But Bassett isn’t buying it, and he slammed both women in a recent episode of Brav Bros Podcast.

“Robyn’s received a ton of scrutiny for seven-plus years about her relationship with Juan. And as someone who has an ex-wife and kids, you do what you have to do to make it work with the kids, and that can be difficult at times no matter what it is, and not wanting to share, I don’t blame Robyn for not wanting to share. Gizelle knowing, I also understand. That’s your friend. You don’t want to put your friend on blast. I can respect that,” he told the hosts. But he says them creating a fake story to cover their own drama is out of line.

“What I don’t respect and what has been circling in my mind since this has come out, there’s two things, but the most important thing is: Did you make a big deal out of the situation to deflect? That’s a natural place for my mind to go. It’s a natural place for Candiace’s mind to go, and just makes the situation. and the storyline, and the plot that much more disgusting,” he exclaimed.

He added: “You didn’t want to divulge the information. Cool. But in order to keep the information at bay, you created – or your friend created – a narrative that was like, “Look, we’ve got this information and this information that is not really damaging, but we can at least create a story where we can f—k up somebody else’s s—t.’ And that’s the part that gets me.”