‘RHOP’ Fans Aren’t Happy With the Season 7 Seating Chart; Candiace Dillard Responds

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast recently filmed the reunion. The seating chart was leaked, causing a stir on social media. Candiace Dillard responded to the backlash, insisting she isn’t fazed by it.

‘RHOP’ viewers aren’t fans of the season 7 seating chart

As The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 ends, the Housewives got back together for the staple reunion. Someone leaked the seating chart, which placed Karen Huger directly on his right, followed by Candiace Dillard, Robyn Dixon, and Mia Thornton.

On his left are Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and then Wendy Osefo. The seating order usually pertains to how involved a Housewife is in the season. Therefore, it didn’t make sense to viewers that Gizelle snagged a first seat when they felt she didn’t have a storyline.

Many thought Candiace and Robyn deserved those seats instead. Someone else claimed they thought the person who created the chart hadn’t watched the season because they believed Candiace, who dealt with the drama surrounding her husband and worked with rapper Trina, and Ashley, who announced her divorce from Michael Darby, should have gotten better seats.

Another fan proposed their seating arrangement, noting they would have placed Candiace or Karen in Andy’s first right seat, followed by Wendy, and then Gizelle, Mia, Robyn, and Ashley.

Candiace Dillard responded to season 7 chart backlash

Many Bravo fans shared their opinions about the chart, several in defense of Candiace, and she responded.

In a tweet, she thanked those who had her back for “riding” for her but claimed they shouldn’t worry about it because she isn’t. “Being great is a marathon. I am validated by God. Not a chair,” she added.

I appreciate you all. Thank you for riding for me. We needn’t be upset, though. I’m not. Being great is a marathon. I am validated by God. Not a chair. — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) January 20, 2023

It appears that Robyn and Candiace have pushed much of the storylines in season 7, beginning with Robyn bringing Charrisse Jackson Jordan back into the fold during the premiere episode. She and Karen Huger had issues that came to a head during Ashley’s birthday dinner in Mexico.

Additionally, Robyn appeared to antagonize an incident in which Mia threw water at Wendy and hit the castmate with her purse. She began taping the altercation on her phone and sided with Mia, much to the ire of Wendy and Candiace. Additionally, she and Gizelle attempted to ice out Wendy.

Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard appear to be the driving forces in ‘RHOP’ Season 7

The situation appears to have blown over as the Housewives have continued to attend events together and remain civil.

Finally, Robyn briefly butt heads with Candiace when she tried to embarrass her at a dinner by publicly playing an Instagram Live in which the “Drive Back” singer spoke negatively about her castmates.

“I refuse to have my intelligence tap danced on”



Hell ?? Yes ?? @TherealCANDIACE #RHOP pic.twitter.com/idMTH1XVYv — Jared Alexander (@heyyitsjared) November 14, 2022

In a future episode, Robyn will also go toe-to-toe with the Grande Dame when Karen accuses her of faking her re-marriage to Juan Dixon.

The OG Housewife seemingly responded by pulling someone up on her phone, identifying the person as “Blue Eyes,” a man they claim is having an affair with Karen. Much of the content has also surrounded the women making allegations about Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett, making the cast, and reportedly their friends, uncomfortable. However, flashbacks incorporated into the episodes appear to prove them wrong. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.