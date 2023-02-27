‘RHOP’: Katie Rost Is Begging Andy Cohen to Return to the Show After Working a Minimum Wage Job: ‘Hire Me’

Katie Rost joined The Real Housewives of Potomac in its inaugural season, standing alongside fellow cast members Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan. She departed the show as a full-time Housewife after one season but continued to make appearances in the years since as a guest star and as a friend of the Housewives. Now, Katie Rost is lobbying to join the RHOP cast once again and is addressing Andy Cohen directly about the job.

Katie Rost | Jason LaVeris/WireImage

Katie Rost joined ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ in the beginning

Katie Rost was a part of The Real Housewives of Potomac cast from the start, as she model showcased her life in Potomac, Maryland. She only remained in her full-time role for one season.

In the years since then, Rost has made several appearances on RHOP. In season 2, she had a guest appearance. And in season 4, she was a friend of the Housewives. She returned in season 7, which aired in 2022 and 2023, in a guest cameo role.

While season 7 of the series was airing, Rost checked into rehab in October 2022. She later revealed in February 2023 that she relapsed.

Katie Rost asks Andy Cohen to return to ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

After going public with her relapse, Rost confessed that she was asking Andy Cohen for her job back on The Real Housewives of Potomac. Rost called out Cohen back in 2019, and she’s since repented.

“I’ve asked Andy Cohen to bring me back, apologized, gone to shul and said sorry,” she tweeted in reference to her being excluded from the season 4 reunion show. “All that stuff. Radio silence.”

“I have a lot going on that a lot of people can relate to and a lot HAS changed,” she continued. “I’m reliable. If they are still casting, hire me. I’m here. And I’m real. #RHOP for real.”

Rost first came for Cohen in 2019 after she wasn’t invited to the RHOP Season 4 reunion. “Obviously I have a place there. That’s not right!” she said in a since-deleted Instagram post at the time, according to Page Six. “You are going to have Michael Darby, a.k.a. Chester the Molester there and not me!!!! WTF Bravo! Not cool.”

“Everyone knows I should be on that couch,” she continued. “You want to exploit my image and life and not give me my time to shine?”

In April 2022, Rost apologized to Cohen for “statements I made that weren’t cool in the past” on Instagram, per Page Six. She also made it clear that she was ready to return to RHOP.

“I do want a job. And I swear I will totally behave,” she said. “I’m also sorry for my temper tantrums. I feel no thirst. I just want to work.”

What happened to Katie Rost? She’s working a minimum-wage job

In February 2023, Rost came forward with a life update on where she is today. She revealed in a Instagram post that she was been working a minimum-wage job at Bethesda Co-Op, an organic market in the Potomac area since she completed her rehab program.

“Jesus Christ, I started working, like a real job. I just got off of an 8 hour shift working minimum wage,” she wrote. “I feel like a real person instead of a reality tv person; I made $14 an hour… Keepin’ it real.”