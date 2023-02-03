‘RHOSLC’ Star Whitney Roses Teases ‘Old Faces’ Could Return for Season 4

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will reportedly get a season 4, but there is sure to be a cast shakeup. We already know for sure that Jen Shah won’t be back, and rumors have been swirling that no one in the cast is safe from getting the ax other than Lisa Barlow. According to executive producer Andy Cohen, he’s “feeling good” about RHOSLC Season 4 and claims to “have excellent casting” in the works. While star Whitney Rose teases that “old faces” could return.

The cast of ‘RHOSLC’ Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, and Lisa Barlow with Andy Cohen | Charles Sykes/Bravo

‘RHOSLC’ is holding auditions for season 4

As Jen Shah’s telemarketing fraud case played out over RHOSLC season 3, it became clear by the end that she would not be back. She ended up pleading guilty and, in early January, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in federal prison.

“I got so many tweets from people saying this has been such an interesting period where she’s been waiting to be sentenced, and people have been saying to me, ‘Well, is she on the show or not?’” Cohen said on his SiriusXM radio show.

“I’m like, ‘Do you understand that this woman is being sentenced to jail on January 6th?’ “I don’t understand what people want me to say…. It seems like the judge figured it out for us, didn’t he?”

With Jen obviously on her way out, an insider dished that RHOSLC held auditions in the fall of 2022 to find her replacement. Per Screen Rant, the source claimed Bravo was looking to replace three cast members. However, this has not been confirmed.

The remaining Housewives are Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose, plus friends Angie Katsanevas, Angie Harrington, and Danna Bui-Negrete.

Whitney Rose teases ‘old faces’ could return for season 4

Even though RHOSLC has just three seasons’ worth of episodes under its belt, Whitney has claimed that fans could see some “old faces” in season 4.

On her Wild Rose podcast, Whitney revealed she was preparing for the upcoming season and teased there was a “dynamic person joining who is going to ruffle some feathers.” She also said she’s heard rumors of “old faces coming back.”

There aren’t many options when it comes to who she could be referring to, with the most obvious being Mary Crosby. During the first two seasons of RHOSLC, fans learned all about Mary’s myriad of businesses, her controversial church, and her unconventional marriage.

She definitely brought the drama every time she was on screen, but she decided to quit the show at the end of season 2 and skipped out on the reunion.

What has Mary Crosby been up to since leaving ‘RHOSLC’?

Mary has kept a low profile since leaving the Bravo series early last year. Around the same time she skipped out on the season 2 reunion, her Faith Temple Pentecostal Church closed its doors and its status remains unknown.

What’s clear is that Mary’s appearance on RHOSLC and her poor relationships with her former castmates did some major damage on her church and its reputation. The online reviews are absolutely awful, with the majority blaming Mary for the church’s downfall.

The former reality star has pretty much disappeared from social media. In January, she posted a video on Instagram to give fans an update on her whereabouts for the first time since last summer. In the video captioned “Love you all,” Mary had a rainbow face filter while she was sitting in a car wearing a Louis Vuitton headscarf and listening to Jill Scott’s Blessed.

RHOSLC Season 3 is now playing Peacock.