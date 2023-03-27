‘RHUGT’: Porsha Williams Says Candiace Dillard-Bassett Body-Shamed Ashley Darby

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard-Bassett didn’t appreciate RHOA alum Porsha Williams’ observation of the fallout from her physical altercation with Monique Samuels. The two Bravo stars finally came face to face while filming Season 3 of Ultimate Girls Trip and laid out their issues with one another. One thing that bothered Williams was feeling that Dillard-Bassett body shamed her co-star.

A recap of Candiace Dillard-Bassett’s comments to Ashley Darby

In Season 6 of RHOP, Dillard-Bassett threw a girls’ trip. While there, Darby confronted Wendy Osefo about rumors that her husband Eddie was cheating on her, questioning whether Osefo had plastic surgery to appear more attractive to Eddie. Osefo was shocked and offended, and snapped ar Darby. Darby claimed she wasn’t anticipating Osefo’s emotional reaction, but Dillard-Bassett felt otherwise.

“This filthy milkmaid,” she told producers in a confessional. Darby had recently given birth to her second child. “You drove four hours to ruin my trip. This is why I don’t deal with her.”

At a cast dinner, Darby and Dillard-Bassett clashed over the incident. “As I’ve said, when I want to be messy. I’ll admit to doing the churning — did not,” Darby told the group. “Oh, absolutely, then who did?” Dillard-Bassett asked. “You called me a hoe,” Darby noted from their previous argument. “I believe I did,” Dillard-Bassett replied, with Darby asking, “Really, and that’s appropriate?” Dillard-Bassett snapped back, “Yes, yes it was,” adding, “because I felt like saying it.”

That’s when the alleged body-shaming began. “You brought your wide-bodied a– down to Williamsburg to spread lies and bulls— and then you took off with your breast milk,” Dillard-Bassett continued. “So I’m wide now?” Ashley asked. “Y’all want to talk about body shaming right?” Dillard-Bassett quipped, “I’m not body shaming you. You walking into a room, you body shame yourself with your big a– face and your big a– forehead.”

Porsha Williams says Candiace Dillard-Bassett body-shamed Ashley Darby

Dillard-Bassett’s comments didn’t land well with viewers or her other co-stars. Neither did they land well with fellow Housewives from other franchises. While reflecting on the incident with her Ultimate Girls Trip co-star from Salt Lake City, Williams interjected to give her take on what she watched transpire between Darby and Dillard-Bassett.

The “Drive Back” singer said the comment came after she felt Darby mom-shamed her for not having given birth to children, ignoring her role as a stepmother. But Williams disagrees and says Dillard-Bassett didn’t see things differently because she is now on a motherhood journey of her own.

“I feel from a viewer, like cause I’m a viewer, I wasn’t there, I thought it was relatable to say that when she spoke those ignorant things to Ashley…And she didn’t like how it landed that now since she’s in a place of ‘I wanna be a mom’ and it’s like, you know what?, I shouldn’t have been saying those things,” Williams said.

Dillard-Bassett said, “No, I said it to be mean because she was being mean.” Williams responded: “Oh s–t you’re just mean as f–k then.”

Candiace Dillard-Bassett has no interest in making amends with Ashley Darby

Dillard-Bassett and Darby continued to argue throughout seasons 6 and 7. After a contentious season 7, Dillard-Bassett says she’s fully given up trying to form a friendship with Darby. She says she can be cordial, but that’s it.