Season 3 of Ghosts is nearly over. While fans have watched dozens of episodes so far, there is still plenty to learn about the spirits that inhabit Woodstone Mansion. It feels like each new episode brings another big reveal. In the latest episode, viewers learned that Pete, the spirit killed in an archery accident, can leave Woodstone Mansion. So far, he’s the only ghost capable of venturing away from the property. Recently, Richie Moriarty, the actor who portrays Pete, discussed the big reveal. He said his co-stars are jealous of his ghost’s power.

Richie Moriarty says his co-stars are a little jealous

Ghosts fans can’t stop talking about Pete’s power. Most fans agree his power is the most intriguing. Richie Moriarty agrees that his character’s ghost power is the best one revealed yet. During a chat with TVLine, Moriarty said his co-stars are a little jealous of Pete’s ability to travel away from the mansion. He says the cast has a competitive streak when it comes to ghost powers. Before the big reveal, everyone largely agreed that Trevor’s ability to manipulate items in the living world was the best ghost power.

Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Asher Grodman as Trevor and Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn in ‘Ghosts’ Episode 5 | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS via Getty Images

Pete is not the last spirit to reveal his power, so it’s always possible a better power will come along. So far, only Hetty’s ghost power remains a mystery. The Woodstone Mansion matriarch doesn’t seem entirely sure of her power just yet, just like Pete appeared unsure of his own. It seems unlikely that Hetty’s power will be revealed before the season ends, though. Thankfully, CBS has already renewed the series for season 4, so there is plenty of time to learn more about each spirit.

Pete almost had a different ghost power, but Richie Moriarty won’t share the details

Pete’s ghostly power might be making his spirit neighbors and the actors who play them jealous at the moment, but apparently, it wasn’t the first idea that the show’s writers floated for Pete’s powers. During his chat with TVLine, Moriarty revealed that Pete almost had an entirely different power.

Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Richie Moriarty as Pete,Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn and Danielle Pinnock as Alberta | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS via Getty Images

He isn’t willing to reveal what Pete’s ghost power almost was, though. Moriarty told the publication that he wouldn’t share the information just in case the writers desire to use it for a guest ghost at some point down the road. You never know; the showrunners may gift Pete with a second power. Asher Grodman, the actor who plays Trevor, recently theorized that ghosts could have more than one power. At the very least, he’s hoping Trevor will get another power.