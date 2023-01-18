Is Ridge Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is a leading man on The Bold and the Beautiful. The eldest Forrester son is a vital part of the show, with his love life the main focus. But speculation is circulating about Ridge’s status with the soap opera.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Thorsten Kaye I Gille Toucas/CBS via Getty Images

Is Ridge Forrester leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Ridge has had to endure a lot of drama on The Bold and the Beautiful. Most of his turmoil is centered on his love life, including his relationships with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Ridge has been waffling between the two women for the past three decades. However, the situation has taken a surprising turn.

After Ridge’s wedding to Taylor was called off because of Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) CPS scheme, Ridge made a beeline to Brooke’s house. Yet, Miss Logan wasn’t ready to forgive her ex-husband for abruptly walking out without explanation. Ridge again was torn about which woman to choose, but Brooke and Taylor decided for him.

Excited to see what happens next? ? #BoldandBeautiful Is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/fMsCWJRHde — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 11, 2022

The two women cut their losses with the philandering fashion designer. With Brooke and Taylor friends, Ridge is left out in the cold. Since then, Ridge has been missing in action, sparking speculation that he’s leaving.

However, fans shouldn’t worry because Ridge isn’t going anywhere.

What’s the reason for Ridge Forrester’s absence?

Ridge’s last appearance was during the last week of December. Ridge and the rest of the family held a meeting to vote Thomas out of Forrester Creations. Afterward, Ridge disappears while his family deals with more turmoil.

Ridge’s absence has raised red flags, with fans worrying he’s leaving. However, viewers can rest assured Ridge’s break won’t be permanent. According to Soap Dirt, Ridge’s absence from The Bold and the Beautiful is because Kaye is on vacation.

Kaye should be back from his break soon, and Ridge’s return will be met with more chaos.

The Fashion designer will return to more drama on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

A lot has happened during Ridge’s absence on The Bold and the Beautiful. The primary story is Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) return from the dead. Sheila is back to wreaking havoc for her son John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). But she’s not alone in her revenge scheme; Sheila has help from her new beau Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge vows to bring those responsible for hurting his family to justice. pic.twitter.com/ISGEsYf7qH — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 15, 2022

Being the protective dad he is, Ridge will do whatever it takes to shield Steffy from Sheila and Bill’s wrath. Aside from Steffy’s problems, Ridge will also have to face Thomas. The father and son duo’s relationship is strained, and Ridge will have second thoughts about cutting Thomas out of his life. However, Thomas may not be so willing to forgive and forget when it comes to his dad.

Ridge’s love life will also be a central focus again. Although Brooke and Taylor got rid of him, he’s not giving up on his two lady loves. Ridge needs to stop his waffling and make a decision, one that will end Brooke and Taylor’s blossoming friendship.