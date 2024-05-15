Not to be outdone, Rihanna might've taken her Mother's Day outfit up a notch in lieu of her 2024 Met Gala absence.

While most moms celebrated Mother’s Day with grocery-store flowers and breakfast in bed, Rihanna celebrated with haute couture. The Barbadian singer and businesswoman joined partner A$AP Rocky for a special NYC outing. See her look and all of the date-night details here:

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky take a yellow cab on Mother’s Day in New York City | Robert Kamau/GC Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoyed a leisurely ride in a vintage-style New York City Yellow Cab on Sunday, May 12. The mother of two looked relaxed and content as she stopped the vehicle to sign a few autographs, smiling as a fan handed the 36-year-old a copy of her Anti album to sign.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in a NYC Yellow Taxi on Mother’s Day | Robert Kamau/GC Images

Stopping for dinner in Tribeca, Rihanna was happy to share her Mother’s Day date with her two sons, RZA (born May 2022) and Riot Rose (born August 2023). Although the kids weren’t photographed by paparazzi, the parents have always been appropriately open about their adoration for RZA and Riot. In April, the Fenty Beauty founder told Interview Magazine she’s open to more kids. “I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two,” Rihanna stated. “I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on Mother’s Day in New York City | Robert Kamau/GC Images

Rihanna surprised fans by not showing up to the 2024 Met Gala. Often the belle of the annual ball, the “Pon de Replay” singer had the flu and made no plans to attend the May 6 event. Instead, she rested with her family, seemingly fully recovered by Mother’s Day.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on May 12, 2024 in New York City | Robert Kamau/GC Images

Rihanna might’ve taken her Mother’s Day outfit up a notch in lieu of her Met Gala absence. The “Rude Boy” singer donned a cherry red Comme des Garçons ensemble. The vintage top featured a draped necklace and knotted shoulder details. Sheer tulle opera gloves were ruched above her elbows.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on a date night in Tribeca on May 12, 2024 | Robert Kamau/GC Images

The bottom of Rihanna’s outfit featured a matching red maxi with a sexy thigh-high slit and black train. She donned strappy Amina Muaddi heels with a diamond anklet draped down her right foot. Additional accessories included oversized hop earrings and diamond sunglasses.

Rihanna out on Mother’s Day in Tribeca | Robert Kamau/GC Images

The star of the accessory show: Rihanna’s Gucci Horsebit Chain bag in black leather. The beloved handbag is a go-to piece for the “Diamonds” singer, often retailing for $2,500-$5,000 online. First popular in the early 2000s, the Italian label’s Horsebit bag is one of Gucci’s most recognizable designs. More recent iterations are embedded with NFC technology for a contemporary experience.

Rihanna’s Gucci bag | Robert Kamau/GC Images

As the couple enjoyed their Tribeca date night, A$AP Rocky wore black trousers and matching shoes. He layered a navy blue cardigan over the look, letting Rihanna take centerstage on Mother’s Day.