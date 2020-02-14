Rihanna Has Valentine’s Day Plans with A Familiar Face

Happy Valentine’s Day, folks! As the holiday kicks off, there’s one question on everyone’s minds: How are celebrities spending the day? Fortunately, some stars have already shared their plans for Feb. 14 — one being Rihanna. The “Love on the Brain” crooner recently told a media outlet that she has lowkey plans with a male pal, with whom she shares a close relationship.

Rihanna at an event in October 2019 | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

What are Rihanna’s Valentine’s Day plans?

Rihanna opened up to The Cut in an interview published on Feb. 8, saying she’ll be spending the day in an unconventional way.

“I’m going to be in the studio,” she revealed. “I’m so excited actually. I can’t say who I’m working with, but it’s somebody I’ve been wanting to work with him for a long time.”

But she couldn’t refrain from sharing. Laughing, Rihanna added: “Okay, I’ll tell you. [It’s] Pharrell.” Rihanna and Pharrell are good friends and sometimes team up to work on music. Their 2017 song, “Lemon,” landed on the Billboard 100 chart and made it all the way up to No. 36.

More on Rihanna and Pharrell’s forthcoming collaboration

Back in the summer of 2019, Pharrell teased online that he had planned on working with Rihanna on her highly anticipated ninth album, which has been nicknamed R9 by the singer and her fans. The reggae-inspired project was initially slated for a 2019 release date but faced various delays.

Speaking to Interview magazine, Rihanna said that her busy schedule had impacted her studio time and delayed R9.

“I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out,” Rihanna shared. “Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all.”

On Jan. 3, a source told HollywoodLife the album was near completion, noting that Rihanna had been busy making tweaks to it and intends on releasing it at some point in 2020. But the “Work” singer herself has not shared very many details regarding the album and tends to shut down those who inquire about a release date.

R9 is the follow-up to Rihanna’s 2016 album, Anti, which met universal acclaim upon its release.

Is Rihanna dating anyone?

Rihanna recently became single after splitting from her boyfriend, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, whom she dated for nearly three years. The news of the breakup came in late January, with sources saying the two were ultimately not compatible.

“Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship,” an insider told People.

Following the split, it was reported that she had started casually dating rapper ASAP Rocky, to whom she was romantically-linked in 2013. But sources told The Sun, “Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan.”

“It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky,” an insider added. “She’s a newly-single girl having fun.

That said, it doesn’t look like she’ll be spending V-Day with anyone special. But she’ll at least spend it doing something she loves.