Rihanna Shares An Update On ‘R9’ And How It Differs From Other Albums: ‘There Are No Rules’

More than four years have passed since Rihanna released an album. But don’t worry, there’s another one on the way. Nicknamed R9, the album is a follow-up to 2016’s Anti, a hugely successful project that spawned hits like “Needed Me,” “Work,” and “Love on the Brain.” While we haven’t heard much about it, Rihanna recently provided an update and let fans know what they can expect to hear on the record.

Rihanna’s latest comments on ‘R9’

Speaking to British Vogue in an interview published on March 30, Rihanna stated that she is hard at work on the album, which was initially slated for a 2019 release. Although she still couldn’t say when it’ll drop, she noted she is trying “very aggressively” to finish it.

Content-wise, Rihanna said there will be reggae influences but noted that the album is not limited to one genre or theme.

“I don’t want my albums to feel like themes,” Rihanna told the publication. “There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.”

“I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want,” she continued.

HollywoodLife reported in January that Rihanna had been aiming to “to get 12 to 15 songs for an album.”

What else has Rihanna been up to?

Aside from music, Rihanna has been focused on her many business ventures. She’s juggling her makeup line Fenty Beauty, luxury fashion house Fenty Maison, lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, and an upcoming skincare line dubbed Fenty Skin.

She told Interview back in June 2019 that her busy schedule is actually one of the reasons her album has taken so long to come out.

“I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out,” Rihanna shared. “Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all.”

She knows fans have been pining for a new project but said she cares too much about her craft to put out something that isn’t at its best.

“It really does suck that it can’t just come out because I’m working on a really fun one right now,” she continued. “I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete.”

She did, however, give fans something to tide them over with her feature on PARTYNEXTDOOR’s 2020 track “BELIEVE IT.”

Rihanna is also fresh out of a relationship

In January, it was reported that she had split from billionaire Hassan Jameel following a nearly three-year relationship. Rihanna has not directly addressed their breakup but told British Vogue that she now has a fresh perspective on life and what she wants for herself moving forward.

“Since I turned 32, I’m realizing life is really short,” she explained. “You don’t have a lot of time to tolerate sh*t, you know? You put so much on your plate. When you’re overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I’m overwhelmed too much. What’s happening now is that I’m going back to black and white. My grey area is shutting down.”

She said she now spends much of her time focusing on work “so that I don’t have to in the future.” Her end goal is to have “three or four” kids with (or without) a partner.

