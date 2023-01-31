Ringo Starr Joked That a Young Drummer Will ‘Never Get Anywhere’ Listening to Him

Ringo Starr is one of history’s best-known drummers, performing original songs like “Octopus’s Garden.” In one press conference, a teenager said he started playing the instrument because of this Beatles member. Of course, Starr had a hilarious response to the comment.

Ringo Starr (real name Richard Starkey) acted as the Beatles’ drummer

Artists Ringo Starr and Sir Paul McCartney arrive for the World premiere of ‘The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years’ | Fred Duval/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Ringo Starr was the last addition to the “Fab Four,” appearing alongside George Harrison, Paul McCartney, and John Lennon. He performed songs like “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “Love Me Do,” and “A Hard Day’s Night.”

He was even the focus of the music comedy film, Help. The drummer appeared in the Beatles until they officially disbanded in 1970. Even afterward, Ringo Starr continued to play drums for other groups and as a solo artist.

“I’ll say it again: I love being in a band,” Starr said during an NPR interview. “I love playing with other human beings. I’ve never practiced drums unless there was another human being in the room. If you could play, I’d play with you all night. But if I’m just playing by myself, it gets boring pretty quick.”

Ringo Starr reacted to a 14-year-old drummer asking him a question

The Beatles and its individual members were influential to younger musicians. During a 1965 press conference, a 14-year-old boy said he got his start playing drums by listening to Ringo Starr.

“Ahh, you’ll never get anywhere if you listen to me,” Ringo Starr joked (via Beatles Interviews). The young drummer asked how long the Beatles member had been playing the drums. At that point, it was about 7 years.

Ringo Starr elaborated on his drumming technique — ‘I just hit the buggers’

Starr continues to earn recognition years after working with the Beatles. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. The musician was awarded an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music.

“It’s far out, I don’t have a lot to say,” Starr said in his acceptance speech (via NME). “The idea that I’m a doctor blows me away.”

As a music college based in Boston, this artist discussed his drumming technique with students, saying, “you know, I just hit them. That’s all I do. I just hit the buggers. And it seems to be, I hit them in the right place.”

In addition to being a performer, Ringo Starr functioned as a songwriter for the Beatles, creating “Octopus’s Garden” for Abbey Road. After the Beatles officially disbanded, this songwriter created music as a solo artist.

He formed the supergroup Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band in 1989. In 2022, Ringo Starr released his solo EP, aptly titled EP3, complete with songs “World Go Round,” “Everyone And Everything,” “Let’s Be Friends,” and “Free Your Soul.”