What Robert Downey Jr. Has Planned After ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Robert Downey Jr. has been a busy man. His role as Tony Stark in The Avengers franchise kept him occupied for the last couple of years. Now that Avengers: Endgame is over, what’s next for Robert Downey Jr.? Here’s what the Iron Man actor has in store after Avengers: Endgame.

How long Robert Downey Jr. played Tony Stark in Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. first played Tony Stark in the Iron Man film in 2008. That same year he provided the voice of Tony Stark for the Iron Man videogame. In 2008 he also made a cameo as Iron Man in the film Incredible Hulk. Downey came back for more in 2010 for Iron Man 2 and then again in 2013 for Iron Man 3. Tony Stark’s story came to an end in Avengers: Endgame.

How Robert Downey Jr. became famous

Robert Downey Jr. made his acting debut in the 1970 movie Pound. After that, he appeared in the 1983 movie Baby It’s You, in which he played the role of Stewart. The actor rose to fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1985 to 1986. Downey landed his first leading role in the 1987 film The Pick-up Artist, which was a romantic comedy co-starring Molly Ringwald. That same year, he appeared in the film Less Than Zero (1987) alongside actor Andrew McCarthy.

Robert Downey Jr.’s movies and TV shows

So far, Downey’s highest-grossing film is Avengers: Endgame (2019), with a lifetime gross of $803,395,591. His other high-grossing films include Avengers: Infinity War (2018), with a lifetime gross of $678,815,482; Marvel’s The Avengers (2012), with a lifetime gross of $623,357,910; and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), with a lifetime gross of $459,005,868, according to Box Office Mojo.

Although Downey has had a successful movie career, he has also done television work. Some of Downey’s television appearances include Family Guy,Ally McBeal, and Mussolini: The Untold Story.

What’s next for Robert Downey Jr. after Avengers: Endgame

So, what’s next for The Avengers star? Downey has a couple of projects in the works now that Avengers: Endgame has wrapped. Up next is a starring role in The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. Downey plays Dr. John Doolittle in the film, which is set for a 2020 release. His next film project is Sherlock Holmes 3, in which he will play the title character. In addition, the actor is preparing to star in a John Brinkley biopic, which is untitled as of this writing.

