What Does Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Do Now That He’s Not on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’?

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro isn’t involved with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6. As a result, many fans wonder what the reality TV star does with his time. Here’s what Ronnie has been up to since stepping away from JSFV in season 5.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in 2018 | Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content

Was Ronnie fired from ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’?

Ronnie first stepped away from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2021. His exit announcement came shortly after his then-girlfriend Saffire Matos had him arrested for domestic violence.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long. My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on,” he posted to his Instagram Stories in May 2021. “This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter.”

Then, Ronnie entered rehab again — he was previously at the Headwater Treatment Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, in early 2019. When he came back to the show briefly in JSFV Season 5, Ronnie spoke of his 2022 venture to rehab. “Last time … I did my 30 days, but it’s like 30 days isn’t going to fix 30 years of f***ed up,” Ronnie told Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino in “The Meatball Show.”

“The first time I didn’t do [treatment] and then the second time I was like, ‘This is the road I have to take.'” Ronnie appeared very little in season 5 and has not been part of JSFV Season 6. It’s unclear if he’ll ever be invited back to do the show, especially now that Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has joined the cast.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Instagram features a lot of ‘Jersey Shore’ content now

Before the news about Sam rejoining the cast of Jersey Shore broke, Ronnie was posting a lot about the MTV series. Between old photos of himself with his fellow cast members and parceling out clips from an interview he did with the Jaxxon Podcast, Ronnie was consistently posting about Jersey Shore.

When he isn’t sharing throwback photos or behind the scenes stories from the podcast like the one above, Ronnie shares posts that promote Sneaker Clinic, a brand that appears to buy and resell Nike shoes. Ron’s Instagram bio lists him as an entrepreneur, so Sneaker Clinic could be his latest business venture.

His latest post from March 13 featured the caption: “Can’t wait for what’s next.” Ronnie made this post two days after news of Sammi “Sweetheart’s” Jersey Shore return broke.

He used to promote CBD products

Ronnie previously shared a lot of content promoting Verge CBD, a company that offers hemp CBD products infused with hemp-based cannabinoids. The former Jersey Shore star hasn’t promoted Verge on social media in some time — his last Verge-related post is from February 2021 — so it’s unclear if he’s still involved with the brand.

Is Ronnie still with Saffire Matos?

Ronnie keeps most of his personal life out of the public eye now. News of his breakup with Saffire broke in July 2022, but before their split became public, Ronnie and Saffire hinted at their separation on social media.

Is Ronnie from ‘Jersey Shore’ dating anyone in 2023?

At publication, Ronnie appears to be single. He seems focused on raising his daughter, Ariana Sky, whom he shares with Jen Harley.

Watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 sans Ronnie Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.